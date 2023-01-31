Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
San Francisco housing prices down 14.8% from October 2022 peak - the biggest decline in the countryEllen EastwoodSan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
These cool and eclectic islands near San Francisco are worth exploring
It's time to go island hopping.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SF’s Central Subway is Open. Let’s Look at Boondoggles and Why we End up Needing Them
This article first appeared in the Frisc and is reprinted with permission. In the early 20th century, San Francisco billed itself as “the city that knows how.” These days we could amend that to something like “the city that knows how … eventually.”. Earlier this month,...
sfstandard.com
Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?
With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
Willits News
Google gains ownership of some Wild West-era downtown San Jose parcels
SAN JOSE — Google has taken ownership of some small downtown San Jose parcels that date back to the era of the Wild West in deals that help the search giant push ahead with its game-changing new transit village. The properties consist of slices and small chunks of some...
Silicon Valley
Most Bay Area cities missed the deadline to submit their housing plans. New penalties could be in store.
A key plan to dramatically increase housing across the Bay Area fell flat this week as less than 15% of the region’s cities and counties met the state’s Tuesday cutoff to provide their homebuilding proposals. Blowing the deadline means they could soon miss out on crucial state funding...
Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom
REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
San Francisco landlord explains why City View Restaurant faces eviction
City View Restaurant in San Francisco could still be evicted. The landlord shared more details on why it could happen.
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities
(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
sfstandard.com
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar
Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive homes reported sold in Milpitas in the week of Jan. 23
A house in Milpitas that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Milpitas in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $836.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
