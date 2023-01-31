ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom

REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities

(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar

Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
