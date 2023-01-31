ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

East Notes: Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, Wizards

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a full participant in practice and could make his return on Thursday vs. the Lakers, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. Haliburton has been sidelined for about three weeks since suffering a mild left knee bone contusion and a left elbow sprain against the Knicks on Jan. 11. The Pacers, of course, have struggled mightily in his absence.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

3 Non-Myles Turner LA-Indiana Trade Ideas

As your Los Angeles Lakers prepare to square off against the Indiana Pacers tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we at All Lakers decided to cook up a few possible trades that could improve LA this year. We're avoiding the inclusion of recently-extended center Myles Turner. Though the 3-and-D big man remains trade eligible, it appears highly unlikely that Indy will want to flip him so soon after extending him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sportingalert.com

Lakers 54 vs Pacers 67 starting lineups (Feb. 2) – HT Score

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers will face off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a highly anticipated NBA game. Here are the official and confirmed starting lineups. Fans are eager to see how this match will unfold, as both teams boast impressive lineups. Tyrese Haliburton: A Key...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Thursday in place of injured Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Cancar comes off the bench when the Nuggets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Thursday against the defending champions. Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of action due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will start on the wing.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

MarJon Beauchamp (knee) will play Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beacuhamp is dealing with right patella tendinitis. However, he was listed probable, so it's no surprise he's received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. In 34 games this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Draymond Green (calf) scratched for Warriors on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Green entered the day with a questionable tag due to right foot soreness. While he was cleared and considered available a short while ago, he has now been ruled out of action due to right calf tightness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo to see more work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Anthony Gill (health protocols) remains out Friday for Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will not play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gill will remain in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols to kick off the weekend. In 36 games this season, Gill is averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.1 FanDuel points.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

