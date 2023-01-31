Read full article on original website
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Sixers' Joel Embiid selected as All-Star reserve, James Harden is not
The Philadelphia 76ers will officially have some representation at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Considering they are one of the top teams in the league, it was expected that they would have somebody be selected for the game, it was only a matter of time. On...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, Cavs, Donovan Mitchell, Wizards
Point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a full participant in practice and could make his return on Thursday vs. the Lakers, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. Haliburton has been sidelined for about three weeks since suffering a mild left knee bone contusion and a left elbow sprain against the Knicks on Jan. 11. The Pacers, of course, have struggled mightily in his absence.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Yardbarker
3 Non-Myles Turner LA-Indiana Trade Ideas
As your Los Angeles Lakers prepare to square off against the Indiana Pacers tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we at All Lakers decided to cook up a few possible trades that could improve LA this year. We're avoiding the inclusion of recently-extended center Myles Turner. Though the 3-and-D big man remains trade eligible, it appears highly unlikely that Indy will want to flip him so soon after extending him.
sportingalert.com
Lakers 54 vs Pacers 67 starting lineups (Feb. 2) – HT Score
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers will face off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a highly anticipated NBA game. Here are the official and confirmed starting lineups. Fans are eager to see how this match will unfold, as both teams boast impressive lineups. Tyrese Haliburton: A Key...
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Thursday in place of injured Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will start Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kuminga comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength. However, they won't be on Thursday, as Draymond Green was just scratched due to right calf soreness. As a result, Kuminga will start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors Thursday in place of inactive Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney will start Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Klay Thompson will not play Thursday night in the second leg of a back-to-back set due to right Achillest tendon injury management. In his absence, Looney will get the nod in the starting five down low.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Thursday in place of injured Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Cancar comes off the bench when the Nuggets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Thursday against the defending champions. Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of action due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will start on the wing.
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) will play Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beacuhamp is dealing with right patella tendinitis. However, he was listed probable, so it's no surprise he's received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend. In 34 games this...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (calf) scratched for Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Green entered the day with a questionable tag due to right foot soreness. While he was cleared and considered available a short while ago, he has now been ruled out of action due to right calf tightness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo to see more work.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Gill (health protocols) remains out Friday for Wizards
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will not play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gill will remain in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols to kick off the weekend. In 36 games this season, Gill is averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) starting for Atlanta on Wednesday, Aaron Holiday coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Aaron Holiday moving back to the bench. Our models expect Young to play 34.6 minutes against the Suns. Young's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama starting for Memphis on Thursday in place of injured Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aldama will get the start on Thursday with Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with a thigh injury. Our models expect Aldama to play 27.6 minutes against the Cavaliers. Aldama's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points,...
