Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife

File Photo

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said.

Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.

A concerned motorist found a woman who appeared to have severe injuries at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township of Ocean around 1:30 a.m. on October 30, 2022. Police arrived and identified the woman as Dawn Cruz. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shortly after, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to authorities at Berkeley Township Police Department headquarters.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.