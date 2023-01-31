Read full article on original website
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Paul Simon Said George Harrison Was ‘Extraordinary’ Because He Was ‘Just Regular’
Paul Simon said that George Harrison was both a great musician and a great person. He appreciated that Harrison was a 'regular' person.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Why Linda Ronstadt Never Liked Her ‘Long, Long Time’ Vocal
Linda Ronstadt had already been working in the music industry for a little less than a decade by the time she started releasing solo music in 1969. She formed a folk trio with two of her siblings while still living in her hometown of Tuscon, Ariz., before moving to Los Angeles at 18 and becoming part of the folk-rock band the Stone Poneys. They were signed to Capitol in the summer of 1966 and released three albums within 15 months. They had a hit single with "Different Drum," which was written by Mike Nesmith before he joined the Monkees. In the spring of 1969, still contractually obligated to Capitol Records, Ronstadt released her first solo album, Hand Sown ... Home Grown, which didn't chart.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Named 1 Artist the ‘Greatest Musical Innovator’
Brian Wilson was a songwriter for The Beach Boys. Here's what he said about one of his favorite classical composers who 'makes the most sense.'
Tom Verlaine, singer and guitarist for seminal art-punk band Television, dies at 73
Verlaine fronted the singular New York band Television, with whom he made two of rock's most acclaimed albums.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
The Story Behind The Musical Pairing of Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer With "No More Tears" ("Enough Is Enough")
According to EuroWeb.com, “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” the sensational pop-music hit performed by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, entered the Hot 100 at No. 59 in October 1979.
Guitar World Magazine
Ryan Roxie: "Being in Alice Cooper's band is like being in the trenches. You do a bit of everything, be it playing guitar, singing background vocals, or dodging crazy pieces of the set on stage"
The veteran hard-rock guitarist explains why there's a place for both new and vintage guitars in his collection, and discusses what he thinks of John 5's introduction into the Mötley Crüe fold. As a long-time member of Alice Cooper's modern-day triple-axe attack, Ryan Roxie provides a steady pentatonic...
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson shows off an Ibanez 8-string signature that never went to production – and says more signature electrics will arrive this year
Henson gave a tour of his fully stocked signature guitar stand, which will likely have to expand to include a "couple" of new releases later this year. It’s fair to say that one of the fiercest player/guitar brand partnerships of the current era belongs to Tim Henson and Ibanez. Together, they’ve designed and released three highly popular signature guitars, including the flagship THBB10 electric guitar and recent TOD10.
"Love To Love You" Is New Documentary On Disco Queen Donna Summer
According to Variety.com, Love to Love You, Donna Summer, a new docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, who died in 2012, will soon be seen. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves a rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio, and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.
Steppenwolf lack heavy metal thunder on three albums of declining in potency
Steppenwolf box set the Epic Years 1974-1979 is a far cry from the band's million-selling golden era
papermag.com
Travis Barker's Daughter Denies Using 'Black Girls as Props' in TikTok
Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter is responding to some serious criticism surrounding her recent TikTok post. Last week, Alabama Barker came under fire for uploading a video of herself and group of friends lip-syncing along to YN Jay's 2020 song "Perc & Sex," which explicitly talks about using Percocets, a highly-addictive Class B drug that was originally developed as a pain killer. And while there were plenty of people who were troubled to see minors casually singing a song about opiates amid the fentanyl crisis, the vast majority seemed more displeased about Barker being the only white person in the TikTok, leading many to accuse her of "using Black girls as props."
papermag.com
Lisa Rinna Goes Glam Rock for Runway Outing in Copenhagen
While her model daughter Amelia Gray is more ubiquitous on the runway circuit lately, it seems Lisa Rinna's catwalk days aren't quite done just yet. "This season we sought inspiration from rock ‘n’ roll icons, both old and new, to create a collection that felt empowering and unstoppable," said Rotate's creative directors Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen. "We wanted to convey this energy of bold freedom in the collection, by experimenting with contracts: exaggerated forms next to elegant forms, muted colors next to rich colors. This collection is about being wild, young and free."
Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
SHOOT Online
Acclaimed Songwriter and Musician Tom Pergola Currently Seeking to Sell His Nearly 400-Song Catalog:
Renowned Guitarist and Music Producer is Celebrating His 60th Anniversary In The Music Industry. Tom Pergola, a highly accomplished songwriter and music producer, is currently celebrating his 60th Anniversary in the Music Industry! Concurrently, the acclaimed musician is seeking to sell his lifetime of work—a catalog nearly 400 songs and tracks strong--to a music sync company for licensing to multimedia outlets. For a sample of Tom’s songs and tracks please visit: https://tompergola.com/ and https://originalsongshub.com/
