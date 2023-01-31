Read full article on original website
Mindfulness exercises can help relieve anxiety as effectively as medications like Lexapro
Mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and stretching can help alleviate anxiety. If you’re looking for a more way to treat your anxiety without medication, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and mindful movement, like stretching, may be as effective as taking medication.
reviewofoptometry.com
Length of Sleep Might Yield Clues to Eye Disorder Risk
Long sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of DR, and short sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of cataract. Photo: Bruce Mars on Unsplash. Inappropriate sleep duration has already been defined as a modifiable risk factor for several health outcomes at the population level, including diabetes,...
MedicalXpress
Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation
At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
Here’s Exactly What To Do When You Can’t Sleep, According to Sleep Experts
These tips are proven to actually work.
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Gratitude might be key in reducing stress
Gratitude has a myriad of health benefits ranging from mental to emotional to physical. How to become more grateful. How to spell gratitude. How to reduce stress. How to reduce anxiety. How to reduce depression. Why gratitude is important.
MedicalXpress
Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk
Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
What to know about cataract surgery, the eye treatment that MrBeast said cured the blindness of 1,000 people
In a YouTube video that's gotten more than 60 million views, MrBeast said he arranged for 1,000 people to get sight-restoring cataract surgery.
‘Am I useless now?’ Aging women in the workforce face a crisis of confidence and experts say they simply deserve more
Supporting aging women in the workforce is imperative for the bottom line.
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
CNET
How to Be Happy, According to Scientists
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. In 2014, psychologists at the University of California launched an online course with one simple goal: Teach students how to be happy in just eight weeks.
Mixing prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines can be dangerous—especially for older adults. Here’s how to protect your health
From pain relievers and cold pills, to vitamins and sleep aids, many products you buy at your local drugstore can have harmful health consequences as you age. Older adults absorb and metabolize medications differently from younger people, which affects how they work in the body. Even seemingly harmless over-the-counter (OTC) medicines can interfere with prescription medications, making them less effective and possible leading to long-term health damage.
Even When at Low Risk, Some Women Should Remove Fallopian Tubes to Avoid Ovarian Cancer: Experts
New expert guidance urges some low-risk women to have their fallopian tubes removed to guard against ovarian cancer. If a woman is done having children and has a different gynecological operation already planned, fallopian tube removal makes sense. Why the new recommendation? Research is showing that most aggressive ovarian cancers...
WebMD
Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study
Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
MedicalXpress
Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure
When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress
Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors
Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
