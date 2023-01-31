ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Mindfulness exercises can help relieve anxiety as effectively as medications like Lexapro

Mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and stretching can help alleviate anxiety. If you’re looking for a more way to treat your anxiety without medication, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that mindfulness-based interventions such as breath awareness exercises, body scans and mindful movement, like stretching, may be as effective as taking medication.
reviewofoptometry.com

Length of Sleep Might Yield Clues to Eye Disorder Risk

Long sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of DR, and short sleep duration was significantly associated with the risk of cataract. Photo: Bruce Mars on Unsplash. Inappropriate sleep duration has already been defined as a modifiable risk factor for several health outcomes at the population level, including diabetes,...
msn.com

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Deseret News

Gratitude might be key in reducing stress

Gratitude has a myriad of health benefits ranging from mental to emotional to physical. How to become more grateful. How to spell gratitude. How to reduce stress. How to reduce anxiety. How to reduce depression. Why gratitude is important.
MedicalXpress

Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk

Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
Phys.org

Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds

Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
CNET

How to Be Happy, According to Scientists

This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. In 2014, psychologists at the University of California launched an online course with one simple goal: Teach students how to be happy in just eight weeks.
Fortune

Mixing prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines can be dangerous—especially for older adults. Here’s how to protect your health

From pain relievers and cold pills, to vitamins and sleep aids, many products you buy at your local drugstore can have harmful health consequences as you age. Older adults absorb and metabolize medications differently from younger people, which affects how they work in the body. Even seemingly harmless over-the-counter (OTC) medicines can interfere with prescription medications, making them less effective and possible leading to long-term health damage.
WebMD

Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study

Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress

Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?

Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
MedicalXpress

Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure

When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress

Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors

Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...

