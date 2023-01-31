ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk

Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
MedicalXpress

Study determines keys to reducing hospital readmissions

Corewell Health care coordinators are using predictive analytics to reduce hospital readmissions and save health care dollars according to a recently published study in NEJM Catalyst. Readmissions are costly, sometimes doubling the cost of care, which makes it a key performance indicator for hospitals. The Corewell Health study, taking place...
MedicalXpress

Poor oral health may contribute to declines in brain health

Taking care of your teeth and gums may offer benefits beyond oral health such as improving brain health, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
DALLAS, TX
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia

Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women

Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MARYLAND STATE
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality

A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress

Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure

When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress

Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool

The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
MedicalXpress

Will Biden's plans to lift COVID emergency end free tests and vaccines?

What will happen to free testing, vaccination and treatment for COVID-19 under the Biden administration's plan to end the coronavirus public health emergency in May?. Northeastern public health policy experts say lifting the emergency declaration is a natural next step in the evolution of the pandemic. Those experts, Neil Maniar...
MedicalXpress

Calling patients after heart failure may save lives

Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study: Heavy smokers with severe periodontitis receive no benefit from treatment

Smoking can have a serious impact on the effect of the treatment of periodontitis—a widespread condition that leads to degradation of the teeth's supportive tissue and, in serious cases, to loss of the teeth. This is shown by a new study from Aarhus University which has just been published...
beckersspine.com

'The latest evolution in minimally invasive approaches': What we heard in January

Spine and orthopedic experts in January spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from compensation to total disc replacement. 1. As payers continue to signal a shift from fee-for-service to value-based care models, independent practices will need significant resources and infrastructure to facilitate this successfully. Independent practices may encounter substantial challenges in building these capabilities, given limited resources and experience. Practices can, however, consider aligning or partnering with organizations that have a comprehensive and proven infrastructure and platform for [musculoskeletal] value-based care success." — Wael Barsoum, MD, president and chief transformation officer at Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company on his outlook for independent orthopedic practices.

