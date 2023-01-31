Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk
Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
MedicalXpress
Study determines keys to reducing hospital readmissions
Corewell Health care coordinators are using predictive analytics to reduce hospital readmissions and save health care dollars according to a recently published study in NEJM Catalyst. Readmissions are costly, sometimes doubling the cost of care, which makes it a key performance indicator for hospitals. The Corewell Health study, taking place...
MedicalXpress
Poor oral health may contribute to declines in brain health
Taking care of your teeth and gums may offer benefits beyond oral health such as improving brain health, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests opportunities to improve retention for underrepresented groups working in medicine
While the benefits of diverse teams are well documented, medicine lacks the racial and ethnic diversity necessary to provide the best care for all patients and create an environment ripe to propel scientific innovation. The National Institutes of Health's definition of underrepresented in medicine (URiM) in the biomedical sciences includes...
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
MedicalXpress
Smoking throughout pregnancy is tied to five-fold-plus risk of sudden unexpected infant death
A Rutgers University analysis of infants born to non-Hispanic Black and white mothers in the United States has found infants exposed to maternal smoking throughout pregnancy were more than five times as likely as infants of never-smokers to suffer a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). While a smaller percentage of...
House passes bill to block HHS from enforcing vaccine mandate at some health facilities
The House passed a bill on Tuesday that seeks to end the vaccine mandate for employees at some health facilities, marking the first pandemic-related bill the Republican majority has approved since taking control of the chamber. The legislation, titled the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, passed in a 227-203 vote, with seven Democrats joining…
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MedicalXpress
Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure
When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress
Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool
The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Will Biden's plans to lift COVID emergency end free tests and vaccines?
What will happen to free testing, vaccination and treatment for COVID-19 under the Biden administration's plan to end the coronavirus public health emergency in May?. Northeastern public health policy experts say lifting the emergency declaration is a natural next step in the evolution of the pandemic. Those experts, Neil Maniar...
MedicalXpress
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
MedicalXpress
Study: Heavy smokers with severe periodontitis receive no benefit from treatment
Smoking can have a serious impact on the effect of the treatment of periodontitis—a widespread condition that leads to degradation of the teeth's supportive tissue and, in serious cases, to loss of the teeth. This is shown by a new study from Aarhus University which has just been published...
beckersspine.com
'The latest evolution in minimally invasive approaches': What we heard in January
Spine and orthopedic experts in January spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from compensation to total disc replacement. 1. As payers continue to signal a shift from fee-for-service to value-based care models, independent practices will need significant resources and infrastructure to facilitate this successfully. Independent practices may encounter substantial challenges in building these capabilities, given limited resources and experience. Practices can, however, consider aligning or partnering with organizations that have a comprehensive and proven infrastructure and platform for [musculoskeletal] value-based care success." — Wael Barsoum, MD, president and chief transformation officer at Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company on his outlook for independent orthopedic practices.
Comments / 0