Phys.org
What is racial battle fatigue? A school psychologist explains
When William A. Smith, a scholar of education and culture, introduced the term "racial battle fatigue" in 2003, he used it to describe the cumulative effects of racial hostility that Black people—specifically faculty and graduate students—experience at predominantly white colleges and universities. In short, it takes a toll on their psychological, physical and emotional well-being.
Children's mental health tops list of parent worries, survey finds
Forty percent of US parents are "extremely" or "very" worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, a new survey finds.
MedicalXpress
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
Depression signs may look different among Black women, new study finds
A new study has shown that Black women may experience less obvious signs of depression.While symptoms of depression can look different for everyone, a new study led by researchers at New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Columbia University School of Nursing has suggested that depression symptoms among Black women may be overlooked or go untreated by doctors.The study, which was published on 13 December, analysed depression symptoms among 227 Black women. The data was originally collected as part of the Intergenerational Impact of Psychological and Genetic Factors on Blood Pressure (InterGEN) study, which surveyed Black mothers...
travelnoire.com
Black Girl's Healing House Is Changing The Narrative Between Black Women And Wellness
We had a chance to chat with Antionette about the Black Girl’s Healing House Facebook Group, how travel impacted her journey with wellness, and how other Black women can join the Black Girl’s Healing House movement. Where are you from, and how did your city influence your path...
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death among US children and teens, study shows
An analysis of mortality data shows that COVID-19 ranks as a leading cause of death among children and teens.
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children and young people in the United States
COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for more than 940,000 people in the US, including over 1,300 deaths among children and young people aged 0–19 years. Until now, it had been unclear how the burden of deaths from COVID-19 compared with other leading causes of deaths in this age group.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
MedicalXpress
Study finds new association between social isolation and dementia risk factors
Social lifestyle determinants, including social isolation, are associated with neurodegeneration risk factors, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimia Shafighi of McGill University, Canada, and colleagues. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) is a growing public health crisis, with an annual...
boldsky.com
Depression In Children: Does My Child Have A High Risk Of Suicide? What Parents Should Know
Children, like adults, experience emotional ups and downs. For some children, feeling blue for an extended period of time can be indicative of depression. There is a difference between childhood depression and the normal blues and everyday emotions that children experience as they develop. Just because a child seems sad does not necessarily mean that they are suffering from significant depression [1].
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Schizophrenia and Anxiety?
Schizophrenia and anxiety may seem like separate experiences, but a feeling of intense, heightened anxiousness prior to psychosis can be a prominent feature of schizophrenia. Anxiety is part of the human experience: it’s your response to an anticipated threat. Anxiety, however, isn’t intended to stick with you forever. And if it does, it can indicate more may be going on.
MedicalXpress
Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure
When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress
New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims
Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
MedicalXpress
Living near a 'food swamp' may increase stroke risk among adults 50 and older
Adults ages 50 and older who lived near dense fast food and unhealthy food environments known as "food swamps" had a higher risk of stroke compared to those who lived in areas with fewer retail and fast food choices, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
Whites who use sleeping pills have higher risk of developing dementia, study shows
A new study finds that sleeping pills raise the risk of dementia in white people. However, the type and dosage of medication may be variables in explaining the increased risk. It builds on prior research that reveals that persons of color are more likely than white people to get Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, and that they have different risk factors and disease symptoms.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
