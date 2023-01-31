A new study has shown that Black women may experience less obvious signs of depression.While symptoms of depression can look different for everyone, a new study led by researchers at New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Columbia University School of Nursing has suggested that depression symptoms among Black women may be overlooked or go untreated by doctors.The study, which was published on 13 December, analysed depression symptoms among 227 Black women. The data was originally collected as part of the Intergenerational Impact of Psychological and Genetic Factors on Blood Pressure (InterGEN) study, which surveyed Black mothers...

