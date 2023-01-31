Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.

1 DAY AGO