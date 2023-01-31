Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
Meta Platforms Stock Jumped by Over 20% Following Q4 Earnings. Was the Move Justified?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slashed expenses, reduced capital expenditures, and increased its stock buyback. Investors viewed these moves as prudent, and the stock soared following the announcement. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 1, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023. 10 stocks we like...
Wells Fargo Downgrades SLM (SLM)
On February 3, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 2-5-23 (DIS, PEP, PYPL)
An important week in the fourth-quarter earnings season just concluded with mega-cap tech behemoths such as Meta Platforms (META) and Apple (AAPL) doing their best to silence many doubters while sparking some energy back into growth stocks. Although the Fed is still in rate-hiking mode, there are now strong cases to be made regarding stock valuations, particularly in areas that were beaten up over the past year.
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Do you know the company that owns the building where your local hospital operates? Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. Medical Properties Trust...
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Declares $0.01 Dividend
Core Laboratories N.V. said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share. At the current...
Lazard (LAZ) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Lazard said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share price...
Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
United States Steel (X) Declares $0.05 Dividend
United States Steel said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
Apple (AAPL) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Apple said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At the current share price...
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Declares $0.18 Dividend
Southwest Airlines said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share. At the current share...
CBRE Upgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD)
On February 3, 2023, CBRE upgraded their outlook for Boyd Gaming from Hold to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $69.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.48.
