ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
NASDAQ

SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq jumped by around 190 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
msn.com

NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy