National City, CA

Man Suspected of Attempted Bank Robbery Turns Himself in

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Escondido Police vehicles. File photo courtesy of the department

A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank in National City surrendered to the Escondido Police Department, the FBI in San Diego announced Tuesday.

The attempted robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at a Bank of America branch at 235 East Eighth Street, authorities said.

The man entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money, according to authorities.

When the teller did not give the suspect any money, he left the premises on foot, according to officials.

FBI San Diego sent out a bulletin with the suspect’s picture, possibly leading to the suspect opting to surrender to police.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

–City News Service

