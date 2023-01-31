Read full article on original website
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo To Perform TakeOff Tribute At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo will pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday (February 1) the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers the beloved music figures who have passed away since the last awards ceremony. Quavo...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards
Hip-hop has always had a love-hate relationship with the Grammys. In fact, the prestigious award show that’s catered to honoring the music industry’s most talented composers, songwriters and musicians turned a blind eye to rap for years. Some might say the Recording Academy has considered hip-hop the outcast of music in general, never recognizing the genre for what it truly represents: a cultural movement that goes against the status quo.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Hints At New Music After 6 Singles Go Platinum
Fif could have some new heat on the way after half a dozen of his singles are certified platinum. 50 Cent could come through with a new project in the near future or at least a new single. The rapper took to Instagram to hint at his return to the studio shortly after earning six additional platinum certifications to his collection.
2023 Grammy Awards Prediction: Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Pusha T released albums that received nominations for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Shares Review Of Lil Yachty’s “Let’s Start Here”
Drake thinks Lil Yachty delivered a “masterpiece” with “Let’s Start Here.”. Drake has nothing but praise for Lil Yachty’s experimental album. On Friday, Lil Yachty unveiled his latest body of work, Let’s Start Here. Though it warranted different reactions, it’s arguably one of Yachty’s best projects to date.
thesource.com
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Future
The 46th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware. It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory...
Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Wins Album of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Following a year that saw albums drop from some of hip-hop's most popular artists, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has been revealed as the Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Even with the pressure of having been one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums...
Dr. Dre celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘The Chronic’ with re-release, return to streaming
Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms.
Complex
Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services
On Wednesday, Dr. Dre’s classic debut studio album was announced to be re-releasing on all major streaming services by way of its original distributor, Interscope Records. In a statement, Dre shouted out Interscope Geffen A&M Vice Chairman Steve Berman and Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman John Janick for helping him revive the acclaimed 1992 project for a new era.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Lil Uzi Vert ended the year on a high note, dropping his latest Billboard Hot 100 hit "Just Wanna Rock." The sprightly visual for the track has earned the former XXL Freshman Video of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Released on Nov. 18, 2022, the Gibson Hazard-directed visual...
