Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
Man facing attempted murder charge in North Charleston stabbing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing a murder charge following a stabbing that took place Tuesday night in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to a home on Bolton Street where they found two men sitting on a couch. […]
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
South Carolina grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder
A South Carolina grandmother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly helping her grandson cover up a murder, authorities said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 based on evidence that she concealed evidence related to a homicide committed in her home, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Her bond has not yet been set. Daniels’ grandson, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was arrested on Jan. 25 for the shooting death of TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, at Daniels’ home at 135 Meadow St., WPDE reported. Woodruff, 30, was out on bond for a 2021 double murder, the outlet said. After he was detained at the scene, Daniels allegedly made several false statements to investigators. “There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
Deputies provide new details in Monday shooting outside Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood that left one person injured. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to the 6000 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1:00 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. An initial […]
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
Woman, 19, facing several charges after pursuit, crashes along Rivers Avenue
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing several charges after leading Charleston County deputies in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A deputy attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan for a traffic violation on Rivers Ave. near Midland Park shortly after 3:00 p.m., but the […]
One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week
Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
Two Murdaugh family friends 100 percent certain that Alex’s voice can be heard at scene of murders
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Two Murdaugh family friends testified on Wednesday that they were 100 percent confident that they heard the voice of Alex Murdaugh at the scene of Moselle’s dog kennels five minutes before Alex’s wife and son were murdered. The cell phone video was recorded on Paul’s...
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge overseeing the murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to rule Thursday whether to allow the state to admit evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
