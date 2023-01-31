A South Carolina grandmother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly helping her grandson cover up a murder, authorities said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 based on evidence that she concealed evidence related to a homicide committed in her home, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Her bond has not yet been set. Daniels’ grandson, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was arrested on Jan. 25 for the shooting death of TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, at Daniels’ home at 135 Meadow St., WPDE reported. Woodruff, 30, was out on bond for a 2021 double murder, the outlet said. After he was detained at the scene, Daniels allegedly made several false statements to investigators. “There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.

