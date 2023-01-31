ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
New York Post

South Carolina grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder

A South Carolina grandmother was arrested over the weekend for allegedly helping her grandson cover up a murder, authorities said. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 based on evidence that she concealed evidence related to a homicide committed in her home, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Her bond has not yet been set. Daniels’ grandson, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was arrested on Jan. 25 for the shooting death of TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, at Daniels’ home at 135 Meadow St., WPDE reported. Woodruff, 30, was out on bond for a 2021 double murder, the outlet said. After he was detained at the scene, Daniels allegedly made several false statements to investigators.   “There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for runaway teen from Summerville last seen on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Summerville Police Department are attempting to track down a runaway teen last seen last week. According to a report, the mother of Katie Prince reported her missing after she didn't attend school on Friday. Katie was last seen at her home on Longleaf Drive earlier in the day.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week

Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver

The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

