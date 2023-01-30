Read full article on original website
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
Bottoms Up! Experts’ Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan
But according to the experts, when it comes to the best brewery in the state you'll have to go to another city to find it. Bottoms Up! Expert's Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan. Michigan is home to some of my favorite breweries. I love bellying up to the bar...
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
How Hunting is Accidentally Hurting Michigan’s Bald Eagles
I know...hunting generally hurts animals. I mean, that's kind of the point, right? Whether for food or for sport, the end result of hunting is a dead animal. But, this is an issue that affects bald eagles, specifically, that may not be well known amongst most hunters. Bald eagles in...
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show
There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
Michigan Good Samaritan Rewarded After Returning Nearly $15,000 in Cash
There's a popular phrase, "No good deed goes unpunished", meaning that going above and beyond almost always backfires on you. While it feels like going above and beyond to do the right thing is rarely rewarded in today's society, there's a Michigan woman who is seeing fantastic karma for doing the right thing.
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Learn About the Wildest Michigan Bank Robberies From the Past Decade
Have you ever thought about robbing a bank? That's a dumb idea, no question. The odds are against you and most likely you'll be caught. Even with all of that, Michigan has had its fair share of bank robberies over the years. I wanted to put this together to showcase...
These 10 Michigan Tattoo Shops Are All Woman/Non-Binary Owned
Looking to get a new tattoo? There are plenty of shops out there that can make your vision come to life. But, if you're specifically looking for tattoo shops that are either owned by women or by those that are non-binary, there are actually lots of options in the state of Michigan.
Shark? No That Is Just Some Sharks Made of Snow in a Michigan Yard
Just like Halloween and Christmas decorations, people are getting more and more creative when it comes to making snowmen, or should I say snow sharks?. While reading this story, click the play button above to give you some background music for ambiance. For as long as I can remember and...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Woody The Woodchuck Said What?! Will There Be Sun or More Snow in Michigan?
If this day confuses you as it confuses me, I am glad I am not alone. But for those, you live and breathe by the groundhog. Will we have six more weeks of winter or is an early spring on the horizon?. What Did Punxsutawney Phil Say?. Punxsutawney Phil made...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in February
We have cars, boats, golf, beer, food, winter events, films, and psychics in the fair and festivals for February. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter wonderland, giving you plenty of reasons to get outside and enjoy the...
How Rare Are These Light Pillars We Keep Seeing in Michigan?
It was nearly one year ago that I first learned about the weather phenomenon known as Light Pillars. Basically, when ice crystals are hovering in the air, they can reflect a nearby light source which causes these light pillars. Read more below:. When I initially wrote the above article, all...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Michigan’s Greatest Imposter: Do You Remember Barry Bremen?
There are some people who live a life that's so iconic, we're still talking about it a decade later. I recently learned about a Michigan man known as the "Greatest Imposter" who managed to sneak into dozens of events he didn't even have a ticket to. Who is Barry Bremen,...
