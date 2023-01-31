Volunteers hit the streets to count those experiencing homelessness

Volunteers hit the streets in Denver metro area to count those experiencing homelessness 02:18

On Tuesday, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness. It's the annual Point In Time Count.

The annual count is comprised of sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties.

The count is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. Volunteers are hitting the streets in shifts throughout Tuesday.

In Aurora, they went into the community in teams to speak directly with people experiencing homelessness to administer a survey to help identify needs. Resources will also be provided to those in need during this week's bitter cold temperatures.

For the rest of the day in Aurora, volunteers will be talking with those living in vehicles and giving those people supplies and resources.

The latest figures for those experiencing homelessness show a 55% increase in just two years in the City of Aurora. Since the cold snap began there has been an increased need for those experiencing homelessness. That is why Aurora's Cold Outreach Team was created.

The team includes support from firefighters, police officers and behavioral health experts who travel throughout the city and encourage people to go and take those willing to a shelter.

"In those instances, we'll provide cold weather gear -- so blankets, gloves, hats, you name it, hand warmers and even some food and water. Just so that even if they're not being transported somewhere, they can at least be a little safer in the environment that they choose to stay in," said Courtney Tassin with the City of Aurora Crisis Intervention.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs will visit Denver for the Point In Time Count on Tuesday. They hope to account for all veterans experiencing homelessness and keep homelessness rare and brief.