ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Volunteers hit the streets to count those experiencing homelessness

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kpXZ_0kXfP10600

Volunteers hit the streets in Denver metro area to count those experiencing homelessness 02:18

On Tuesday, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness. It's the annual Point In Time Count.

The annual count is comprised of sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties.

The count is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. Volunteers are hitting the streets in shifts throughout Tuesday.

In Aurora, they went into the community in teams to speak directly with people experiencing homelessness to administer a survey to help identify needs. Resources will also be provided to those in need during this week's bitter cold temperatures.

For the rest of the day in Aurora, volunteers will be talking with those living in vehicles and giving those people supplies and resources.

The latest figures for those experiencing homelessness show a 55% increase in just two years in the City of Aurora. Since the cold snap began there has been an increased need for those experiencing homelessness. That is why Aurora's Cold Outreach Team was created.

The team includes support from firefighters, police officers and behavioral health experts who travel throughout the city and encourage people to go and take those willing to a shelter.

"In those instances, we'll provide cold weather gear -- so blankets, gloves, hats, you name it, hand warmers and even some food and water. Just so that even if they're not being transported somewhere, they can at least be a little safer in the environment that they choose to stay in," said Courtney Tassin with the City of Aurora Crisis Intervention.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs will visit Denver for the Point In Time Count on Tuesday. They hope to account for all veterans experiencing homelessness and keep homelessness rare and brief.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church

Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless families

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider next week leasing the Comfort Inn at 4685 Quebec St. for homeless families. The Finance and Governance Committee will consider a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn for $5.8 million for one year. The cost is based on a room rate of $110 per night. The hotel contains 138 rooms. The contract includes an option to buy the hotel.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family of overdose victim reacts to Denver's new task force aimed at fentanyl dealing

Family members of an overdose victim are supporting the new formation of the Denver Police Department's new task force dedicated to combatting fentanyl dealing. Malik Majekodunmi, a former Cherry Creek High School football player, died back in late December after consuming a pill that was suspectedly laced with fentanyl. Rose Smoak, Malik's mother, spoke with CBS News Colorado about the formation of the fentanyl task force in hopes of reducing more incidents related to fentanyl such as her son's.   "Delivering fentanyl pills to individuals.. that's murder," Smoak said. "That's a crime and we shouldn't have to wait three months for all the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash

Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Don't miss Denver mayoral & city council debates on CBS News Colorado

Next week is a big week in politics. On Monday you can watch Denver's City Council at Large debate at Regis University on our 24 hour streaming channel CBS News Colorado.You can submit questions to the candidates at regis.edu/signature-events/denver-debates.On Tuesday the State of the Union address will and CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd will explain what's in it for Colorado. On Thursday we'll bring you the Denver mayoral debate hosted by Regis. We are a proud media sponsor. You can submit questions to those candidates at regis.edu/signature-events/denver-debates.Then we're Covering Colorado Politics First on Boyd's show "Left, Right, Center" which will air on Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
100K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy