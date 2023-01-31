Read full article on original website
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
cwcolumbus.com
A look inside Columbus City Schools security and safety efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
WKRC
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
NBC4 Columbus
Redwood proposes 280-unit apartment complex at Addison Farms development in Delaware
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A multi-building apartment complex that would feature hundreds of units is proposed at a new housing development in Delaware. Northeast Ohio-based Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods received initial approval for its project at the 273-acre Addison Farms development in northwest Delaware. The Delaware Planning Commission...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
The Whitney House in Worthington welcoming customers back with refreshed look, menu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Whitney House in Worthington closed for two weeks last month, but that didn’t mean the team took a break. The restaurant at 666 High St. passed eight years of business late last year. Ownership marked the occasion with a refresh of both the space and the menu. “This […]
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
Queer Columbus: Hilliard schools lawsuit threatens safety of kids
Eight families are for allowing teachers to wear rainbow Pride badges that read “I’m here.” The lawsuit claims that to wear these badges is “to specifically solicit from children as young as 6-years-old, private, intimate conversations about sexual behaviors.”. Queer kids are asked to grow up...
Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
sciotopost.com
Central Ohio Region Continues to Grow at Accelerated Pace as New Economic Development Projects Come Online
[Columbus, OH – February 2, 2023] – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the...
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State University
Depression can be a debilitating experience, but it doesn't have to be faced alone. Ohio State University is offering free therapy for individuals interested in treating their depression without medication. The study, aimed at exploring ways to improve the treatment of depression, is offering 12 weeks of psychotherapy sessions to eligible participants.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedians Adam Sandler and Jay Leno to singer Parker McCollum, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Parker McCollum: Feb. 2 Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is performing in Columbus.Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7: 30 p.m. Jay Leno: Feb. 3 Leno is appearing in New […]
Interactive map: Columbus homicides in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus metro area saw a noticeably smaller amount of homicides in 2022 than in 2021, but the two years did follow some similar trends. NBC4 compiled Columbus Division of Police public reports and cold case records to pin the city’s killings throughout the year to their location on a map. […]
