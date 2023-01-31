ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

A look inside Columbus City Schools security and safety efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Redwood proposes 280-unit apartment complex at Addison Farms development in Delaware

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A multi-building apartment complex that would feature hundreds of units is proposed at a new housing development in Delaware. Northeast Ohio-based Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods received initial approval for its project at the 273-acre Addison Farms development in northwest Delaware. The Delaware Planning Commission...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
POWELL, OH
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State University

Depression can be a debilitating experience, but it doesn't have to be faced alone. Ohio State University is offering free therapy for individuals interested in treating their depression without medication. The study, aimed at exploring ways to improve the treatment of depression, is offering 12 weeks of psychotherapy sessions to eligible participants.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedians Adam Sandler and Jay Leno to singer Parker McCollum, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Parker McCollum: Feb. 2 Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is performing in Columbus.Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7: 30 p.m.  Jay Leno: Feb. 3 Leno is appearing in New […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interactive map: Columbus homicides in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus metro area saw a noticeably smaller amount of homicides in 2022 than in 2021, but the two years did follow some similar trends. NBC4 compiled Columbus Division of Police public reports and cold case records to pin the city’s killings throughout the year to their location on a map. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

