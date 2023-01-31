Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals key concern among PGA Tour players at Pebble Beach
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shared a significant concern that PGA Tour players have while speaking to the media at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday. The Englishman would prefer to play less golf in 2023, describing "53 tournaments in a 52-a-year cycle" as "ridiculous." He came eighth in the...
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast
Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
Dustin Johnson withdraws from PIF Saudi International with injury
Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson pulled out of the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International after tweaking his back. Johnson, 38, was scheduled to play in the first round of the tournament at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club an hour north of Jeddah, but reportedly strained his back during a practice round on Wednesday and was unable to try to win his third title at the event, having won there in 2019 and 2021.
