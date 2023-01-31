Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team?
It may be time to bring out the deerstalker hat and the magnifying glass for Fred VanVleet’s latest social media post. The Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet, a very buzzed-about trade candidate, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday with an interesting post to Instagram. VanVleet shared an image of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker whispering into his... The post Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to draw trade deadline interest from the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat?
Is Kyle Lowry a potential trade candidate ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline? One analyst thinks the Miami Heat should consider a trade. Kendrick Perkins was speaking on ESPN ahead of the network’s coverage of the Atlanta Hawks-Phoenix Suns game on Wednesday. The former big man said that Lowry and the Heat are “not seeing... The post Kyle Lowry having issues with the Heat? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Emerging as Strong Possibility for OG Anunoby
We're now less than ten days removed from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors only continue to circulate on the status of Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder. A plethora of names, teams and potential trade packages have followed the Suns in their pursuit to offload Crowder since the beginning of the season.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Report: Raptors Expected to Have '6 or 7' Teams with 'Significant Offers' for Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are expected to have multiple serious offers for O.G. Anunoby as the trade deadline approaches
Yardbarker
Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors
Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
76ers Rival Report: Knicks Prepared to Pay for Raptors Standout?
The New York Knicks are in the market for Raptors standout OG Anunoby.
Spurs Help Out Heat, Suns in Jae Crowder Trade Idea
Jae Crowder is one of the likeliest players to be dealt at the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the San Antonio Spurs assist in his trade?
Albany Herald
Raptors looking for more stops against Rockets
There are no definitive means to measure how much the trade deadline rumors are adversely affecting the Toronto Raptors, but what is abundantly clear is their uneven play of late. The Raptors suffered a 131-128 road setback to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, their sixth loss in nine games, dropping...
Albany Herald
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Albany Herald
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Albany Herald
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Albany Herald
Suns meet Celtics as Devin Booker's return approaches
Devin Booker is expected to be back in the Phoenix lineup soon, but his return may not come in time to help the Suns when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Booker has missed nearly six weeks with a groin strain and according to multiple reports, he will be with the Suns for their five-game road trip that begins Friday. Booker left a game against Denver on Christmas and hasn't played since. ESPN reported that Booker is targeting Tuesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets for his return.
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Comments / 0