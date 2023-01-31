ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC men's basketball: Boogie Ellis Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week

By Connor Morrissette
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KxXq_0kXfOLkY00

Ellis scored 31 points in a 77-64 upset win over UCLA

Boogie Ellis' 31-point performance in USC's 77-64 upset win over UCLA last Thursday earned the senior guard Pac-12 Player Of The Week honors. It is Ellis' first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and the first by a Trojan this season.

After committing a costly offensive foul and missing a shot in the dying moments of USC's crushing 60-58 loss to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion earlier this month, Ellis hit the dagger three-pointer to pull away from the Bruins in the second meeting between the two teams.

"I felt like the first UCLA game was definitely on me," Ellis said postgame. "But that's basketball, you're going to have your highs and you're going to have your lows, but you always have to stay right in the middle. I'm blessed and glad that I was able to help my team get this win."

Ellis scored 27 points in the second half, which tied UCLA's output as a team. At halftime, USC trailed UCLA by 12 points.

"Boogie played like a first round draft pick tonight," USC head coach Andy Enfield said.

Per a press release from USC Athletics, "Ellis' 31 points in a game were the most by a Trojan since Onyeka Okongwu scored 33 on Nov. 19, 2019 vs. Pepperdine and were the most against UCLA by a USC player since Sam Clancy also scored 31 on Jan. 11, 2001."

Ellis leads USC in scoring averaging 16.3 points per game.

After having the weekend off, USC will return to the court on Thursday night at home against Washington State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoweek.com

100 Kool Karz from the Mooneyes New Year’s Party Car Show and Drag Race

We hadn't been since before COVID-19, way back in 2019, and last year they wouldn't let us in(!). But this year we paid our own cold, hard cash to get inside, and man was it worth every hard-earned buffalo-head nickel! This used to be called the Mooneyes Xmas Party (that's how they spelled it). But in 2018 there was "a problem," that had nothing to do with Moon Equipment. That problem sent the party from the Irwindale Speedway back to the Mooneyes shop in Santa Fe Springs, then into semi-private seclusion.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Advocate

New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.

In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy