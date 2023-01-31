USC men's basketball: Boogie Ellis Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Ellis scored 31 points in a 77-64 upset win over UCLA

Boogie Ellis' 31-point performance in USC's 77-64 upset win over UCLA last Thursday earned the senior guard Pac-12 Player Of The Week honors. It is Ellis' first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and the first by a Trojan this season.

After committing a costly offensive foul and missing a shot in the dying moments of USC's crushing 60-58 loss to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion earlier this month, Ellis hit the dagger three-pointer to pull away from the Bruins in the second meeting between the two teams.

"I felt like the first UCLA game was definitely on me," Ellis said postgame. "But that's basketball, you're going to have your highs and you're going to have your lows, but you always have to stay right in the middle. I'm blessed and glad that I was able to help my team get this win."

Ellis scored 27 points in the second half, which tied UCLA's output as a team. At halftime, USC trailed UCLA by 12 points.

"Boogie played like a first round draft pick tonight," USC head coach Andy Enfield said.

Per a press release from USC Athletics, "Ellis' 31 points in a game were the most by a Trojan since Onyeka Okongwu scored 33 on Nov. 19, 2019 vs. Pepperdine and were the most against UCLA by a USC player since Sam Clancy also scored 31 on Jan. 11, 2001."

Ellis leads USC in scoring averaging 16.3 points per game.

After having the weekend off, USC will return to the court on Thursday night at home against Washington State.