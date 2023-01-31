Read full article on original website
Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule
The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
eenews.net
Republicans vow EPA scrutiny in Pebble veto’s wake
A top Senate Republican is promising to ramp up oversight of EPA’s Clean Water Act veto power after the agency used its authority to block a contentious gold and copper mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay, home to a world premier salmon fishery. Senate Environment and Public Works ranking...
MSNBC
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska
The Biden administration protected one of the world's most valuable wild salmon fisheries in Alaska this week, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 31, 2023.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery
The Biden administration has blocked a controversial proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska in order to protect the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon. […]
rigzone.com
Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
Washington is on track to telegraph support for a scaled-back drilling plan at ConocoPhillips' proposed Willow project in northwest Alaska. The Biden administration is on track to telegraph support for a scaled-back drilling plan at ConocoPhillips’ proposed Willow project in northwest Alaska, over the objections of environmentalists who say the world can’t afford to burn the estimated 600 million barrels of oil it could yield.
Biden administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11
The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, the most public signal yet that the Biden administration now believes the worst of the pandemic is over, the White House announced Monday.The announcemnt was in a formal statement of opposition to two GOP bills set to be voted on in the House this week that would immediately end the national emergency and public health emergency first enacted during the Trump administration that quickly opened up federal money and resources to cities and states responding to the pandemic. The Democratic-led Senate is unlikely to vote on the...
eenews.net
3 things to know about Biden’s Alaska oil decision
A massive oil and gas project in the Arctic sits on a knife’s edge — and along with it perhaps President Joe Biden’s climate legacy — as administration officials weigh whether to approve an $8 billion drilling project on federal lands that’s fiercely opposed by environmentalists.
eenews.net
GM pumps $650M into contested Nev. lithium mining project
General Motors Co. tossed a financial lifeline Tuesday to a controversial Nevada mining project that would tap the nation’s largest known supply of lithium, a critical mineral for electric vehicle batteries. GM said it will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas Corp. and jointly develop the...
eenews.net
‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins
California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
kpcc.org
TikTok officials go on a public charm offensive amid a stalemate in Biden White House
As infighting continues in the Biden administration over the future of TikTok, the video streaming giant is marshaling its resources toward one goal: convincing the public it is a safe platform. The company recently launched a full-fledged charm offensive that has included rapid-fire meetings in Washington with TikTok CEO Shou...
Energy & Environment — Biden administration blocks Pebble Mine
The Biden administration is blocking the construction of a gold and copper mine over concerns about impacts to an Alaska salmon fishery. Meanwhile, six states are saying they found a compromise on water cuts amid a drought along the Colorado River, and ExxonMobil reports record profits. This is Energy & Environment, your source for…
EPA pulls the plug on Pebble Mine
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved to decisively protect the Bristol Bay watershed under the Clean Water Act, capping more than a decade of a struggle between fishing and environmental groups and would-be developers of the Pebble Mine project.
eenews.net
House panel opens year with debate over guns in meeting room
This story was updated at 7:45 a.m. EST. The first meeting of the Natural Resources Committee featured a lot of gun talk, some light swearing and the triumphant return of a once-exiled Republican. It’s going to be a long, interesting two years on the panel. The committee — which...
eenews.net
NSF staffers revolt over Trump appointee’s pay plans
Government scientists at an influential research agency are furious about their Trump-appointed boss’s plans to give some staffers marginal pay increases that fall short of other federal workers’ raises. Internal meetings and emails have gotten heated, and some employees want the director to resign. Employees at the National...
eenews.net
New role for scandal-plagued Santos: Science geek
He’s been a college volleyball star, an animal charity organizer, a Wall Street financier, a family survivor of both 9/11 and the Holocaust and an early innovator in carbon capture technology. But now Rep. George Santos is trying on his newest hat: science geek. The freshman New York Republican...
