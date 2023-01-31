ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says cell phone number hacked

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term."Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
POLITICO

Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar

BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
POLITICO

'Lessen the stupidity factor'

WATCH YOUR STEP — Lawmakers and staff arriving at the Capitol this morning will navigate around bike-rack style security fencing erected overnight as cities across the country brace for protests this weekend in response to footage of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Congressional party leadership...

