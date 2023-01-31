Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Biden admin renames 5 places that used 'harmful' term for Native American women
The Interior Department announced that five places in states across the country would be renamed. The sites previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.
Russia Responds to U.S. Saying It Broke Nuclear Treaty
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday told Congress that Russia has violated the New START Treaty that allows for inspections of nuclear facilities.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over...
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speech targets Republicans after Ilhan Omar removed from committee
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a House speech hit back at GOP colleagues after the vote to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
NBC News reports federal law enforcement 'could have prevented' Jan. 6 riot: 'Did not act on intelligence'
NBC aired a segment Wednesday that highlighted federal law enforcement agencies' failures in the lead up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that occurred in the final days of Trump's first term.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term."Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
POLITICO
Playbook PM: McCarthy marshals the votes to boot Omar
BIG MEETING — Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN is planning to sit down with Chinese President XI JINPING in Beijing next week, FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo scooped. Blinken will be the first Biden Cabinet member to visit China; the meeting comes as the U.S. tries to mend some ties and reduce tensions with the global rival.
POLITICO
'Lessen the stupidity factor'
WATCH YOUR STEP — Lawmakers and staff arriving at the Capitol this morning will navigate around bike-rack style security fencing erected overnight as cities across the country brace for protests this weekend in response to footage of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Congressional party leadership...
