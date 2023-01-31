ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running

Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County offices close due to inclement weather

All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions

The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

