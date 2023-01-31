Read full article on original website
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
Round Rock Police Department reopens some closed streets, extends closures for others
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation continue to pose a risk to drivers as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 2. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued...
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running
Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Awakens to Icy Winter Wonderland as Power Outages Begin
Oak trees are down and bushes are covered in ice after a night of ‘snap, crackle and popping’ sounds of falling limbs kept many Canyon Lake residents worried about power lines. As of 2:40 p.m. there are multiple reports of downed power lines on or near major roadways,...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs cancel classes Feb. 2 due to power outages, impassable roads
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will remain closed Feb. 2 due to the winter weather. Both districts reported significant power outages in the areas and impassable roads due to ice and fallen trees....
Travis County offices closed Jan. 31-Feb. 1; city operations experience delays amid winter weather
Due to winter weather, the Austin Resource Center is closed Jan. 31. Trash collection will be delayed. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) All Travis County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. Essential emergency staff will still be working. The commissioners court voting session has been...
Governments offices near Lake Travis closed Feb. 2; residents should plan to be without power for extended period
Austin city workers work to remove downed trees in East Austin. (Adrian Gandara/ Community Impact) Most offices in the cities of Lakeway, Bee Cave and West Lake Hills remain closed Feb. 2. Officials with the city of Lakeway are cautioning residents to be careful driving roadways, as there are nonfunctioning...
Hays County offices close due to inclement weather
All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
Boil-water notice issued for residents in Travis County Water District 10
The boil-water notice was issued Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). Following an outage at the McConnel pump station in Westlake, residents in Travis County Water District 10 are under a boil-water advisory until further notice as of Feb. 2. An additional outage was reported at Wakefield pump station. Repairs by...
Dripping Springs ISD classes canceled Feb. 2, after-school activities, meetings to resume
Dripping Springs ISD canceled school for Feb. 2, with after-school activities to resume that day and school to resume Feb. 3. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD has made the decision to cancel school for Feb. 2 as temperatures in the morning and early afternoon are expected to remain low.
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
Austin ISD closes schools, offices for Feb. 1 due to winter storm
Austin ISD has announced schools and offices are closed Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Austin ISD officials have announced schools and offices will be closed for the second day in a row on Feb. 1 due to the winter storm. This follows an announcement Jan. 30 that classes and offices...
City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions
The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
Tips for dealing with branches broken by the winter storm
First thing's first, stay away from downed power lines.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
