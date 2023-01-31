Read full article on original website
Considerations for Method Validation
Susan J. Schniepp, distinguished fellow for Regulatory Compliance Associates, and Shiri Hechter, senior lab operations manager for Nelson Laboratories, provide a simple approach to validating analytical methods. Susan J. Schniepp, distinguished fellow for Regulatory Compliance Associates, and Shiri Hechter, senior lab operations manager for Nelson Laboratories, provide a simple approach...
The Commercial Message mRNA Products Send
This new pioneering phase of mRNA is loaded with potential, but also obstacles and false dawns. Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines have been largely optimized for stability, structure, and delivery. Integration of naturally occurring modified nucleosides, such as pseudouridine (ψ), reduces cytokine production by masking recognition of toll-like receptors, while improving translation and stability through decreasing activation of protein Kinase R and 2′-5′-oligoadenylate synthetases (1). To the lay person, these seem esoteric and weirdly fringe pathways. To immunologists and molecular biologists, for decades these have been pedestrian highway blockages to progress in the field. Success here has sent this message, “efforts to expand applications to other disease states will pay off in a big way.”
Combatting Future Viral Threats with Vaccine Advances
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes and shifts in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically with how pharmaceutical companies develop vaccines. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical organizations have experienced major changes, a prime example of which has been the rising requirement for collaborations on multiple different fronts across the industry. In some cases, companies have turned to doubling down on building more digital capabilities to enable virtual connectivity with healthcare professionals and patients rather than focusing on restructuring business units (1).
Biologics-Specific qPCR Workflows
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s QualTrak is tailored for biologics development. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s QualTrak is a comprehensive suite of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) tools that includes various Applied Biosystems solutions. The product is tailored for biologics development, including monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and vaccines. Among the...
Safeguarding Biologics—Blending Engineering Ingenuity and Managerial Excellence
Efforts to optimize the delivery of sensitive biotherapeutics continue to evolve. The coordinated steps required to safeguard biologic medications, vaccines, and personalized cell and gene therapies (CGTs) from the moment they begin the journey from origin to destination are notoriously complex. Many best practices and lessons learned have emerged in recent years as pharma/life sciences companies, along with their third-party logistics partners and vendors that supply specialized packaging and monitoring solutions, have all weathered the COVID-19 pandemic together and continued to support ongoing growth in the pipeline of therapeutic products that must be continuously maintained at refrigerated, frozen, or ultra-frozen temperatures.
Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms
Any deviations from the recommendations in this guideline may be acceptable if appropriate scientific justification is provided. The recent FDA guideline is intended to provide recommendations on conducting bioequivalence (BE) studies during both development and post approval phases for orally administered immediate-release (IR) solid oral dosage forms designed to deliver drugs to the systemic circulation, like tablets, capsules, and granules/powders for oral suspension.
Proportion, Balance, and Restraint
The restraint to not target solely the major disease groups has provided good proportion and balance for our industry. FDA approved 37 drugs in 2022, within the normal range for the past decade or so. This is quite impressive for the industry given continuing headwinds thrown off by COVID-19 working conditions, limiting both productivity and in-person site inspections. Twenty-three of these drugs are considered first in class, meaning they operate via a unique mechanism of action. Most of that group had some speeded-up approval process such as accelerated approval, as a breakthrough therapy, fast tracked, or as an orphan drug (1).
Aiming for Improved Efficacy and Patient Compliance for Topical Ophthalmics
Topical eye treatments can be beneficial for patients with a growing array of eye diseases, but only if taken appropriately. Drug delivery to the human eye is a rapidly growing area in the pharmaceutical industry, but it is also one of the most challenging. The inherent structure and physiology of the eye make it difficult for drugs to reach the site of action and persist over time. Despite these constraints, ocular therapies continue to garner significant interest due to growing patient need, according to Ashley Rezak, Global Market Manager for Topical Drug Delivery at Lubrizol Life Science Health (LLS Health). Drug product developers are actively seeking options for overcoming these barriers and effectively delivering ophthalmic drugs.
The COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Positive Impact on RNA Drug Development
The COVID-19 pandemic helped to showcase RNA molecules and their therapeutic potential. There were also lessons learned in terms of drug delivery, manufacturing, logistics, and storage. RNA-based therapeutics have been in development for decades. The RNA drug development trend was on the rise in early 2000s; however, its popularity went...
The Punctuated Evolution of Computer Software Validation
Shifting guidance and the growing prominence of computer software assurance exemplify the state of computer software validation. The exact state of computer software validation (CSV) can be tricky to pin down. While industry insiders can call it slow to change, attempting to sort through various complex procedures, approaches, and technologies to develop a truly validated process can be mystifying for those on the outside looking in.
Protein Purification Column Packs
Bio-Rad Laboratories’ EconoFit Column Packs provide resin screening for customers developing protein purification workflows. Bio-Rad Laboratories’ EconoFit Low-Pressure Prepacked Chromatography Column Packs are designed for resin screening, allowing customers that are developing protein purification workflows to select the optimal chemistry for different targets. The columns offer various resins in a prepacked format, including mixed-mode, cation, and anion exchange resin columns, as well as a pack designed for polyhistidine protein purification.
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Lilly Cancer Drug
FDA granted accelerated approval to Eli Lilly and Company’s pirtobrutinib for treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. FDA announced on Jan. 27, 2023, that it has granted accelerated approval to Eli Lilly and Company for Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) as a treatment for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Patients who have had at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, are eligible for the treatment.
Unpacking the Science Behind Data Integrity
Webinar Date/Time: Thursday February 24, 2023 at 11am EST | 10am CST | 8am PST. Prepare to go beyond GMP to improve corporate data culture and knowledge management in a proactive, not reactive, oversight perspective. Register Free: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1589587&tp_key=f458f87a53. Event Overview:. In a highly regulated industry such as pharmaceuticals each company...
