Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
FS Investments to merge with Portfolio Advisors to form $73bn outfit
American asset manager FS Investments has reached a definitive deal to merge its operations with middle-market private asset specialist Portfolio Advisors to create a new alternative investment firm. FS Investments is currently said to have over $35bn in assets under management (AuM), while Portfolio Advisors oversees $38bn in AuM. Combination...
privatebankerinternational.com
DigitalBridge buys AMP Capital’s infrastructure equity investment arm
American digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge has concluded the deal to purchase AMP Capital’s global infrastructure equity investment management operations for $316m. The deal, which was announced in April last year, has been carried out through subsidiaries owned by DigitalBridge’s operating company, DigitalBridge Operating Company. Value of the deal...
privatebankerinternational.com
Van Lanschot Kempen to buy Robeco’s online distribution platform
Dutch wealth manager Van Lanschot Kempen has entered into a deal to purchase Robeco’s online distribution platform that offers investment solutions. Robeco is an investment management company that has nearly €4.7bn of asset under management (AuM). The new deal is part of Robeco’s to concentrate primarily on its...
Comments / 0