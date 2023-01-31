ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3

Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
ROUND ROCK, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages

Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2

Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3

Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

