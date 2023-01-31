Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3
Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Dripping Springs ISD classes canceled Feb. 2, after-school activities, meetings to resume
Dripping Springs ISD canceled school for Feb. 2, with after-school activities to resume that day and school to resume Feb. 3. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD has made the decision to cancel school for Feb. 2 as temperatures in the morning and early afternoon are expected to remain low.
New Braunfels ISD closes campuses due to winter weather
New Braunfels ISD announced campus closures Jan. 31 due to inclement weather and icy road conditions. (Community Impact staff) Due to inclement weather, New Braunfels ISD closed its campuses Jan. 31. According to an email from Rebecca Villarreal, the district's executive director of communications, NBISD administration made the decision to...
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages
Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather
Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will be closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather, according to district press releases. Along with the districtwide closures Jan. 31, all after-school activities are also canceled, including...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs extend winter weather closures to Feb. 1
Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs will not hold classes on Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to freezing conditions. The districts' announcements state they will continue to monitor the weather to make a decision about Feb....
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Texas State University closes campuses amid winter storm warnings
Texas State University's San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed until Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Texas State University officials announced on Jan. 31 that the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed until Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service has also extended...
Dripping Springs ISD cancels all classes, activities Wednesday, Feb. 1
A decision regarding classes on Thursday, Feb. 2, will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD canceled school and all other activities for Wednesday, Feb. 1. DSISD previously canceled all after-school activities and care for Monday, Jan. 30, and school was canceled Tuesday,...
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Austin ISD closes schools, offices for Feb. 1 due to winter storm
Austin ISD has announced schools and offices are closed Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Austin ISD officials have announced schools and offices will be closed for the second day in a row on Feb. 1 due to the winter storm. This follows an announcement Jan. 30 that classes and offices...
Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Round Rock ISD cancelations, closures announced for Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather
Round Rock ISD announced cancellations of extracurriculars for Jan. 30 and campus closures for Jan. 31 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD announced Jan. 30 that any after-school activities occurring that day are now canceled due to inclement weather. Shortly after, the district also announced a...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0