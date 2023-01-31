Read full article on original website
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
This Kid’s Jordan Two Trey Gets Bold In “Infrared”
As a newer model from the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey continues to advance #23’s legacy off the court. Recently, the silhouette – which combines a number of Air Jordan designs – emerged in a “Black,” “White,” and “Infrared” color combination for kids. The upper enjoys mostly a pitch-dark finish that camouflages its leather, plastic, and mesh materials. Details on the tongue and heel, however, interrupt in a punchy ruby color. Underfoot, the midsole and traction combination deviate in a one-two punch of “White” and “Infrared” as a callback to the Chicago Bulls’ legendary colors.
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
