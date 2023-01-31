Read full article on original website
Related
"Lori Harvey Stole My Man": Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions After Damson Idris Posted A Kissing Pic With Lori Harvey
"Lori Harvey really took my man omg."
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Madonna Biopic Axed Over Singer's Script Demands & 'Weird' Social Media Antics: Source
Earlier this week, news hit headlines that Madonna's highly anticipated biopic — which the "Like a Virgin" singer had been set to pen and potentially direct — had been scrapped by Universal Pictures. Now, sources have revealed that Madonna's demands for the tone of the flick and her bizarre behavior on social media didn't help her out when it came to the decision. An insider spilled Madonna and Universal had secretly been at war over the script. The production company wanted it to be "pop and light" while Madonna wanted "something much grittier." "Basically, they don’t like it," the insider...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Silicon Valley
Beyoncé’s dad defends her after LGBTQ fans slam concert in ‘homophobic dictatorship’
Beyoncé may be facing backlash and accusations of hypocrisy from her LGBTQ fans for reportedly getting paid $24 million to perform exclusively Saturday night in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which outlaws same-sex relations and imprisons people if convicted. But Queen Bey’s father, Matthew Knowles, is sticking up...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Ed Sheeran Confesses ‘Turbulent Things’ Are Happening In His Personal Life In Social Media Return
Ed Sheeran revealed he had been avoiding social media recently over some challenges happening in his personal life. The “Bad Habit” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 31 to give his fans an update on what’s been going down. “I realized I haven’t been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years,” he admitted in the clip. “Just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Paparazzo After Being Asked About Kanye West’s Alleged Battery Incident
Kim Kardashian shut down a photographer after she was asked to comment on Kanye West's alleged battery incident.
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
talentrecap.com
Todrick Hall Writes Open Letter to Defend His New Series After Intense Backlash
Following weeks of upsetting social media backlash against his new series, Todrick Hall posted a handwritten open letter to address the issue. The singer specifically called out queer people who were extremely hating on the show. Last January 20, The Real Friends of WeHo aired its premiere episode on MTV....
Ed Sheeran returns to Instagram after ‘turbulent’ period in personal life
Ed Sheeran has officially returned to Instagram after being largely absent from social media for “the last couple of years”The “Shape of You” singer has shared few personal posts on Instagram in recent years, but ended his break on Tuesday (31 January) with a selfie video.In the video, which Sheeran captioned: “Back in the bitz,” he addressed fans directly and promised to be making more personal posts on the platform going forward.“Hi guys, so I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years,” he said, before...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
Kim Kardashian Refuses To Comment After Paparazzi Grill Her On Kanye West Battery Investigation In Front Of Her Kids
Kim Kardashian was clearly unhappy when paparazzi tried to ask her about the ongoing battery investigation against her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West, in front of their kids. On Friday, January 27, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was quickly flagged down by a photographer while out and about, but the mother-of-four — who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with the Grammy winner — refused to comment on the messy legal situation."Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?" a man could partially be heard asking Kardashian in the background as she...
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls
Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Comments / 0