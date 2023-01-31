ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos

Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Biopic Axed Over Singer's Script Demands & 'Weird' Social Media Antics: Source

Earlier this week, news hit headlines that Madonna's highly anticipated biopic — which the "Like a Virgin" singer had been set to pen and potentially direct — had been scrapped by Universal Pictures. Now, sources have revealed that Madonna's demands for the tone of the flick and her bizarre behavior on social media didn't help her out when it came to the decision. An insider spilled Madonna and Universal had secretly been at war over the script. The production company wanted it to be "pop and light" while Madonna wanted "something much grittier." "Basically, they don’t like it," the insider...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
HollywoodLife

Ed Sheeran Confesses ‘Turbulent Things’ Are Happening In His Personal Life In Social Media Return

Ed Sheeran revealed he had been avoiding social media recently over some challenges happening in his personal life. The “Bad Habit” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 31 to give his fans an update on what’s been going down. “I realized I haven’t been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years,” he admitted in the clip. “Just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”
talentrecap.com

Todrick Hall Writes Open Letter to Defend His New Series After Intense Backlash

Following weeks of upsetting social media backlash against his new series, Todrick Hall posted a handwritten open letter to address the issue. The singer specifically called out queer people who were extremely hating on the show. Last January 20, The Real Friends of WeHo aired its premiere episode on MTV....
The Independent

Ed Sheeran returns to Instagram after ‘turbulent’ period in personal life

Ed Sheeran has officially returned to Instagram after being largely absent from social media for “the last couple of years”The “Shape of You” singer has shared few personal posts on Instagram in recent years, but ended his break on Tuesday (31 January) with a selfie video.In the video, which Sheeran captioned: “Back in the bitz,” he addressed fans directly and promised to be making more personal posts on the platform going forward.“Hi guys, so I realise I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years,” he said, before...
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Refuses To Comment After Paparazzi Grill Her On Kanye West Battery Investigation In Front Of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian was clearly unhappy when paparazzi tried to ask her about the ongoing battery investigation against her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West, in front of their kids. On Friday, January 27, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was quickly flagged down by a photographer while out and about, but the mother-of-four — who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with the Grammy winner — refused to comment on the messy legal situation."Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?" a man could partially be heard asking Kardashian in the background as she...
Hypebae

Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls

Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...

