News Channel Nebraska
Snorton appointed as Norfolk's newest council member
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a special Wednesday meeting, the City of Norfolk appointed Justin Snorton as the Ward 3 representative. A Norfolk resident since 2002, Snorton was appointed in a unanimous vote during a special Wednesday night meeting. Snorton fills Gary Jackson's seat after Jackson resigned in January. “We had...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-year defensive starter for Norfolk high school turns attention toward a college career
Safety Jackson Bos of Norfolk high school has committed to playing football at Wayne State College next year. He made his commitment on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his high school career with the Panthers, Bos tallied 76 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
News Channel Nebraska
Multi-sport standout of Wakefield high school makes college commitment
Senior Hunter Schultz of Wakefield high school has committed to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska to continue his Football and Basketball careers. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his senior season, he has helped the Trojans to a 16-2 record on the...
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
