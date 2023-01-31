Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Woke wows customers with Mexican breakfast
COVENTRY — For the first time in more than five years, Coventry has a breakfast restaurant — Woke on Main Street —that offers not only classic waffles, pancakes, and omelets, but some Mexican breakfast items as well. Opened on Jan. 19, this is the second restaurant for...
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters provide mutual aid in blaze at Wethersfield home that left family homeless
Newington firefighters provided mutual aid to firefighters from neighboring Wethersfield early Thursday. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. at a home on Apple Hill, where the residents were out of the structure by the time first responding units arrived on scene. Heavy fire was seen in the area of the home’s garage and first floor, prompting a call for mutual aid.
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
Bristol Press
Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food
BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield
Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 2...
Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease. To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstructive surgery on the puppy, who is named Gwen.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
trumbulltimes.com
Al Zamary, Trumbull business owner and police commissioner, remembered for his quiet kindness
TRUMBULL — Al Zamary was a long-time figure in town, running a Main Street market and serving on the Police Commission. For his daughter, Michele Zamary Mirmina, Al Zamary was the man who made Sundays at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church feel like home. "I don't think it's really...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Child orders $1,000 of food from dad's phone
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
Eyewitness News
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
Fire at Connecticut egg farm kills 100,000 hens, reports say
BOZRAH, Connecticut — An estimated 100,000 hens were killed when a large fire broke out at an egg farm over the weekend, reports say. The Hartford Courant reports about 20 fire departments responded to the fire Saturday afternoon at at Hillandale Farms. The fire destroyed a chicken house that was about 50 feet by 400 feet, the Courant reports.
