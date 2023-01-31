Here are the official “Renaissance” tour dates. Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z. After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO