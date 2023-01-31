ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Officially Announces “Renaissance” World Tour 2023

Here are the official “Renaissance” tour dates. Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z. After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
thebrag.com

Watch Beyoncé perform controversial Dubai concert

Footage has surfaced online of Beyoncé performing her controversial Dubai concert, her first headline show in over four years. Last week, it was announced that the music superstar had invited select journalists and influencers to join her in the UAE city to celebrate the opening of a swanky new hotel, the Atlantis Royal Hotel.
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
WDSU

Beyoncé announces tour dates including New Orleans stop

NEW ORLEANS — World Stop! Beyoncé’s announced her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour, which includes a finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the U.S. leg on July 12 in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops in cities including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston, among others.
American Songwriter

Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour. “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour...
Pitchfork

Redveil Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Maryland rapper Redveil has announced a string of spring tour dates behind his 2022 album, Learn 2 Swim. The North American trek will kick off April 11 in Philadelphia, and then wind through Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in New York on May 20. Femdot and D’mari Harris will join the bill for all the shows. Check out Redveil’s full schedule for the Water 2 Fire Tour below; scroll down for a fun tour promo video.
Hypebae

GCDS Taps Nicola Peltz Beckham for SS23

GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it’s just as vibrant and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand’s most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.
seventeen.com

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

By now we've all seen those TikToks from Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai performance with her viral Siren-esque vocal runs (even though it was technically supposed to be a photo and video-free event, but we're not complaining 🤭). Those clips of Bey absolutely slaying in Dubai have been leaving us hot with Bey fever, so we literally jumped for joy when we saw that Beyoncé *finally* dropped the deets on her world tour.
Hypebae

Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls

Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Hypebae

Jenna Ortega Is Saddened by the Death of the Original Wednesday Addams

For most of us, Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega are our Wednesday Addams, but the original goth girl was played by actor Lisa Lorings, who tragically died on January 28 from a stroke. Ortega paid tribute to the late star on January 31, posting two black and white images of...

