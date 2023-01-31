Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
21 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Snug & Stylish
When it comes to cute and cozy, a sweater dress is the perfect fit!
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
ETOnline.com
The Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Is Overflowing With Designer Discounts: Shop The Best Finds Up to 75% Off
Designer deals typically come at the end of each season, but Saks Fifth Avenue is stacked with discounts on today's top fashion brands. Right now, the Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Sale is taking up to 75% off thousands of designer styles from Jacquemus, Off-White, Chloé, Versace and more. Shoppers can snag quality apparel, accessories, and even everyday essentials like cookware a fraction of the price.
thezoereport.com
The Humble Varsity Jacket Is Getting The High Fashion Treatment
I distinctly remember the day I got rid of my high school varsity jacket. I was a shiny new college graduate in her first New York City apartment, and I felt so far removed from my younger self and her teenage wardrobe. It simply didn’t make sense to hang onto such a bulky item — who knew, years later, as the varsity jacket trend peaked, I’d be itching for just such a piece?
better.net
Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein on Timeless Design, Balance and Ushering in the Next Generation of Buccellati
Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein is the fourth generation of her family — and first female — to lead their iconic Italian brand, Buccellati, into the future. Serving as brand ambassador and co-creative director with her father, Andrea Buccellati, Buccellati Wildenstein stepped into the position in 2014. Founded in 1919 by her master goldsmith great-grandfather, Mario, the firm is renowned for exquisite, timeless jewelry with intricate designs and Italian excellence.
blufashion.com
Is Your Prom Dress Style Classic or Trendy?
Choosing the perfect prom dress can be a difficult task, especially when attempting to choose a style that best represents your personal taste. There are numerous options available, whether you prefer a classic, timeless look or a trendy, fashion-forward style. In this article, we’ll look at the differences between classic and trendy prom dress styles and offer advice on how to pick the best one for you.
Comments / 0