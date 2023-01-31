Read full article on original website
Former Columbus narcotics police officer sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police narcotics officer was sentenced to nine years in prison after conspiring to traffic fentanyl and other drugs. The sentencing stems from a case where Marco Merino pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine.
Columbus officers file lawsuit accusing city of racial discrimination, violating civil rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of officers with the Columbus Division of Police have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of racial discrimination, violating their civil rights and creating a hostile work environment. Eleven current officers and one former Columbus officer sued several city leaders, including Mayor Andrew...
Judge declares mistrial against man charged in death of Columbus imam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mistrial was declared in the case of a man charged in connection with the death of a Columbus imam two years ago. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said it will make a decision in the coming days if there will be a re-trial for 23-year-old Isaiah Brown-Miller.
Mother, daughter describes shock during lockdown at Pickerington junior high school
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report a man, who is a stepfather to a student at Ridgeview Junior High School took his own life on Thursday. 10TV spoke with Jennifer Riggins and her daughter Lauren, who is a student at the school, and walked us through those moments. "It...
18-year-old charged after police find cameras in public restrooms at YMCA, Ohio State Marion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Thursday after officers found cameras in two public restrooms in Marion. Benjamin Dunham, 18, is charged with voyeurism and interception of a wire or oral communication after officers investigated a complaint about cameras being placed in a restroom at the local YMCA and a restroom at the Marion campus of The Ohio State University.
Columbus landlord sentenced to jail; 3 properties set to be boarded up for criminal activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city attorney announced Wednesday that a Columbus landlord has been found in contempt of court and sentenced to jail after he ignored multiple court orders to clean up properties and fix code violations. Jose Villavicencio was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three of...
Donovan Lewis' mother makes plea for justice 5 months after his death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran says her son will never know his own child who is due to be born any day. Since his funeral five months ago, she said she hasn't heard from the police until now. Duran wept as video from a Columbus police body camera was...
City agrees to settlement with man who accused officers of excessive force during arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials in Columbus have reached a $225,000 settlement with a man who said police officers used improper force during a 2017 arrest. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the deal with Timothy Davis. As part of the settlement, neither the city nor the officers admitted to any wrongdoing.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Columbus man who operated catalytic converter theft ring in central Ohio pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who 10TV profiled last March as part of a growing number of catalytic converter thefts has pleaded guilty. Tommy Cox entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 15 felonies in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts. He was indicted March 4, 2022...
2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
Police: Parent suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School prompts lockdown
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report that the stepfather of a junior high student died by suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Police Chief Tod Cheney said a student's mother and stepfather were at the school in regards to a non-criminal, school-related situation involving the student. During that meeting the school learned of possible criminal violations and called police.
New Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office partnership puts mental health at forefront
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Levi Freeman, a corporal with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, has worked at the office since 2018 and all he wants to do is leave a mark. He said going into law enforcement was never a job. It was a calling. “You get a chance...
Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
Judge sentences man who threatened to fly plane into Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who threatened to fly a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus last year was sentenced on Tuesday. A judge sentenced 26-year-old James Meade II to 36 months of community control. Meade must also maintain employment or be in an employment program and he cannot use social media or contact his co-defendant, Thomas Develin.
Grove City police searching for man accused of offering candy to child
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly approached a child and offered him candy. According to police, officers were dispatched to Shallowford Loop just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the report of criminal child enticement. A woman reported...
Police searching for 16-year-old student who brought gun to Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a student accused of bringing a gun to Marion-Franklin High School on Tuesday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a parent called in a tip to school staff that one of two boys may have been in possession of the weapon.
Surveillance video shows robbery, assault at carryout in South Side; Police seek to ID 2 suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of robbing and viciously assaulting a man in Columbus' South Side neighborhood last month. According to police, on Jan. 22 a man was approached in the cooler bay of a...
District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
