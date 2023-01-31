ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

10TV

Former Columbus narcotics police officer sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police narcotics officer was sentenced to nine years in prison after conspiring to traffic fentanyl and other drugs. The sentencing stems from a case where Marco Merino pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

18-year-old charged after police find cameras in public restrooms at YMCA, Ohio State Marion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Thursday after officers found cameras in two public restrooms in Marion. Benjamin Dunham, 18, is charged with voyeurism and interception of a wire or oral communication after officers investigated a complaint about cameras being placed in a restroom at the local YMCA and a restroom at the Marion campus of The Ohio State University.
MARION, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
10TV

2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

Police: Parent suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School prompts lockdown

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report that the stepfather of a junior high student died by suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Police Chief Tod Cheney said a student's mother and stepfather were at the school in regards to a non-criminal, school-related situation involving the student. During that meeting the school learned of possible criminal violations and called police.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
