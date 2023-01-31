ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

York woman found dead; suspect in custody, police say

YORK — A York woman was killed and a man was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department. York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m. Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles

Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools

HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
HEBRON, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Elderly Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $53,000

An 85 year old Lincoln woman lost tens of thousands of dollars after falling victim to an online scam. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the woman received a pop-up notice on her computer from someone she didn’t know who was using her information to take part in online gaming. “She...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy