foxnebraska.com
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
WOWT
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
klkntv.com
Woman shot dead in York would ‘get along with anybody,’ friend says
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
North Platte Telegraph
York woman found dead; suspect in custody, police say
YORK — A York woman was killed and a man was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department. York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m. Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with...
KSNB Local4
Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
klkntv.com
Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
klin.com
14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles
Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
klkntv.com
Man killed in shootout with officers at Omaha storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed Monday night during a shootout with officers at an Omaha storage facility, police say. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Dino’s Storage near 55th and Center Streets after a caller reported a man breaking into a storage unit on the first floor.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools
HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
Teen Car Thief Abandons 3 Young Children Found in Stolen Vehicle Outside in Freezing Conditions: Police
A Nebraska teenager allegedly stole a vehicle and after discovering a trio of small children in the backseat, abandoned the youngsters in freezing-cold temperatures before fleeing the scene, police say. Officers said that Tate Wolfe, 18, admitted to meeting up with his 17-year-old co-defendant and abandoning the kids. The children...
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
klin.com
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
klkntv.com
