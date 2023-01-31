Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Nighttime lane closures planned on I-5 in Red Bluff due to construction
Tehama County Public Works is warning drivers along I-5 in Red Bluff about planned lane closures in February. According to public works, work is planned on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations. A...
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
actionnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into building in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif.- An SUV drove into a building in Oroville late Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Robinson Street. The building that was damaged is home to the Oroville Association of Realtors. The SUV came to rest on its side. Acton News Now...
actionnewsnow.com
Damage assessment held in Glenn County following winter storm
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Storm cleanup is still underway in many communities across the state, including Glenn County, where several roads and bridges were damaged. That’s why Glenn County Public Works and the Glenn County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services are asking FEMA for help. A decision can take a few weeks to a few months, but Cal-OES will share the status with Glenn County then. The application is for public assistance, which covers damages to public infrastructure and government entities.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville tree troubles: one woman is asking the city to pay for damage caused
OROVILLE, Calif. - Homeowner Tanya Murillo had a contractor come out to her house to get a more extensive look into the damage. What they found is indicated through these white dots from the center of the street coming into the front of her yard. The dots show where the...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Sheriff taking a new approach to combat staff shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's office is taking a new approach to bring people in to fill the department's positions. "I currently have nine open Correctional Deputy positions. It is the classification of the department I have the biggest number of openings," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.
Lassen County News
Accident leads to Main Street chase, crashes, arrest
A Garden Grove woman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run causing property damage and driving on a suspended driver’s license following a series of late evening incidents in Susanville on Wednesday, Feb 1.
krcrtv.com
Paradise man arrested after investigation into PG&E equipment theft
PARADISE, Calif. — Fully-automatic weapons, multiple pounds of explosive material, narcotics, ghost guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were only a fraction of what was seized following an investigation into thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a PG&E yard earlier this month. Paradise police said their...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 remains closed due to additional landslide activity
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 remains closed due to continuing slide activity. According to Caltrans District 2, there has been additional slide activity this week at two different slide locations between the community of Belden and Twain in Plumas County.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Fatal shooting in Oroville kills one
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in downtown Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard that killed one person. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says they pulled over a person on Ophir...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
actionnewsnow.com
People are moving out of Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now that the environmental impact at Teichert Ponds is significant. This particular site shows there's a two to three foot trench that's been dug in the earth. There's a lot of toxic materials, hazardous waste and trash left behind....
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
Man found guilty for attempted murder of CHP Officer
(KTXL) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday for the attempted murder of a California Highway Patrol Officer in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. – Video above: Homicide Suspect Expected to Survive from Officer Involved Shooting Aaron Quinn was found guilty of attempted murder, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless […]
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 14 vehicle vandalism cases in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection to 14 different reports of vehicles being vandalized across the county in January. Deputies say between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31, 33-year-old Kristopher Mueller, of Durham, vandalized the vehicles in a...
