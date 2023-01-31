GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Storm cleanup is still underway in many communities across the state, including Glenn County, where several roads and bridges were damaged. That’s why Glenn County Public Works and the Glenn County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services are asking FEMA for help. A decision can take a few weeks to a few months, but Cal-OES will share the status with Glenn County then. The application is for public assistance, which covers damages to public infrastructure and government entities.

