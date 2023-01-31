The Boston Red Sox may have a few more additions up their sleeve before the 2023 season comes around. Boston already has had a roller coaster of an offseason that saw fan favorites like Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi leave in free agency, but the Red Sox also have made some intriguing moves of their own including their recent trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. With Bogaerts out the door and Trevor Story set to miss some time, Mondesi is an interesting option to fill the middle infield hole. But, he's not fully healthy himself so Boston still is considering bringing in another middle infielder, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO