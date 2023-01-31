With haircut inspiration all over social media, runway shows, red carpets, and the city streets, there are endless options for your spring 2023 look. “Picking a haircut has never been easier thanks to social media where we have seen a wave of many haircuts like alphabet cuts: "V," "C," and "U" and animal-inspired: wolf and butterfly,” says Randy Shamma, Bumble and bumble global educator. But how do you know what haircut to choose? And after a long winter with unforgiving temperatures, which spring haircut will restore moisture back into you hair and give you the edge you’re looking for? According to Shamma, this spring’s haircut trends focus on making styling a breeze.

16 DAYS AGO