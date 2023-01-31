Read full article on original website
In Style
Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
It’s kind of nice that we have fashionable celebrities on both sides of the coast. Some live in sunny Los Angeles, others live in New York City, which means there's no shortage of fashion inspiration for every season, all year long. Take Zoe Saldaña’s recent off-duty look as an...
Quick! Ugg Just Restocked the Impossible-to-Find Ultra Mini Boots in 4 New Colors
The iconic Ultra Minis are back thanks to a collaboration with Madhappy If there's ever been a time to act fast, it's now, because Hollywood's favorite Ugg boots are back and better than ever thanks, in part, to a collaboration with mental health-conscious fashion brand Madhappy. Whether you've realized it or not, the Ultra Mini boot has become the it-girl shoe for models like Bella Hadid (take her boxer-briefs moment, for example) and actresses like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer, who kept comfortable in a pair during New...
I'm a stylist, and I'm obsessed with this trend for spring 2023
I'm diving into the bright blue and wavy spring design trend, which is taking over homes in the lead up to warmer seasons
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
The North Face Jackets Are Majorly On Sale at Zappos: Shop The Best Women's Styles Up to 45% Off
With another couple months of snow days ahead, you might be wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier. A warm, protective layer is essential, but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. Luckily, Zappos is having a huge outwerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 45% off.
Kylie Jenner's Son Wore These Adorable Pajamas in His First Instagram Pic — And They're Available on Amazon
We already know how influential Kylie Jenner's Instagram can be — from her hotly debated Fashion Week looks to the astronomical success of Kylie Cosmetics. And now it seems her son has inherited the same powers. The reality star finally revealed her son's name, Aire, in an Instagram post...
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kris Jenner Celebrates With New Photo of Kylie Jenner's Son
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after older sister Stormi turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf. Soon...
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Macy’s Launched a Limited-Edition, Navajo-Inspired Collection That Has Blankets, Towels, Robes, and More
And you can get a double discount with code HOME.
Yoox, Coco Capitán Drop Sailing-inspired, Deadstock Home and RTW Line
Yoox’s latest capsule combines wit, deadstock and seafarer themes. The 21-piece capsule ranges in price from $41 to $199 and includes home as well as ready-to-wear and accessories.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Spanish artist and photographer Coco Capitán is the key collaborator with Yoox’s latest line. Her past collaborations include Gucci and Charles & Keith. Produced by Yoox’s in-house team 8 by Yoox in Italy, the Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule utilizes deadstock in more than 80 percent of the collection. Organic cotton was also predominantly used...
Keep It Cool in the Best Black Sunglasses for Women
A good pair of black sunglasses are as essential to your wardrobe as blue jeans and a white T-shirt. While they may seem like a simple item to shop for at first, the pages and pages of available options can quickly become daunting. Trust me, I’ve been there. So, in an effort to make your search easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best black sunglasses for women. Everything from cat eyes to aviators to wraparound shades have become of-the-moment styles, so there’s bound to be a pair for you.
Finally, a Chic Paris Hotel That’s Actually Affordable
It’s a tad unoriginal but Paris is one of my favorite cities. As a society, we have all agreed on some level the French are at the center of everything chic and beautiful—cuisine, architecture, fashion, and art. And they have always excelled at making it seem like just by being here, by consuming the things they create, you can also be at the center of it.
Every Augustinus Bader Product Is On Sale Until Tomorrow, Including Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Moisturizer
From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for the next 24 hours, the rarely discounted products are all on sale at Space NK.
The Skullet Is Spring 2023’s Modern Take On A Mullet
With haircut inspiration all over social media, runway shows, red carpets, and the city streets, there are endless options for your spring 2023 look. “Picking a haircut has never been easier thanks to social media where we have seen a wave of many haircuts like alphabet cuts: "V," "C," and "U" and animal-inspired: wolf and butterfly,” says Randy Shamma, Bumble and bumble global educator. But how do you know what haircut to choose? And after a long winter with unforgiving temperatures, which spring haircut will restore moisture back into you hair and give you the edge you’re looking for? According to Shamma, this spring’s haircut trends focus on making styling a breeze.
The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Equipment: Bowflex, Garmin, Activewear and More
It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive fitness savings for the New Year, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site to help you with your personal training. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.
Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha jacket: an alternative to layering?
The Berghaus MTN Guide Hyper Alpha jacket claims to take you to places you’ve never been before, in a whole new way… but does it?
