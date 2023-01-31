Read full article on original website
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Lakers: Former Three-Time LA Champion Reacts To Rui Hachimura Trade
The new Laker has performed admirably in his first three games for LA.
NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?
NBC Sports
Ugly stat shows Steph's hard-to-believe OT shooting numbers
The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
NBC Sports
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win
LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
Kerr praises Wiseman, bench despite Dubs' loss to Nuggets
Even in a tough loss to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr still saw some positives from an otherwise disappointing game. Speaking with reporters after Golden State's 134-117 loss to Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out, Kerr was happy with certain aspects of his team Thursday night.
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
NBC Sports
Why Steph remains 'mostly optimistic' about 26-26 Warriors
The Warriors' 134-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday wouldn't have been as bad if they had held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. But the Warriors lost in the Twin Cities and compounded it with a second straight loss in the Mile High City, dropping their record back to .500, at 26-26.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve
The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Rockets' Tari Eason Uses Jordan Rising Stars Snub As Motivation In Win vs. Thunder
After not making the Jordan Rising Stars roster, Tari Eason used the snub as extra motivation in the Houston Rockets' win vs. the Thunder.
NBC Sports
Ant makes hilarious realization of Steph's relentless pace
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards revealed an honest takeaway after playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night. "We was tired, man," Edwards said after Golden State's 119-114 overtime loss to Minnesota [h/t Dane Moore]. "[The Warriors] just play fast. Steph don’t stop. He played the whole fourth and didn’t stop moving, didn’t stop running around.
Lakers: Defense, Free Throw Edge In Fourth Quarter Help LA Down Feisty Pacers
LA wins a 112-111 nail biter.
NBA Announces 2023 All-Star Game Reserves
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the All-Star reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which is set to take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 1: D’Angelo Russell’s Big Fourth Quarter Helped Timberwolves Get Past Golden State Warriors
Russell had 14 straight points in the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Warriors' self-sabotage results in well-deserved loss to Wolves
The Warriors, for the umpteenth time this season, have nobody to blame but themselves. Golden State's 119-114 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center was another Warriors masterclass in self-sabotage. Up 96-82 with 11:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Golden State's late collapse in regulation was...
