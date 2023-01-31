ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Ugly stat shows Steph's hard-to-believe OT shooting numbers

The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win

LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr praises Wiseman, bench despite Dubs' loss to Nuggets

Even in a tough loss to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr still saw some positives from an otherwise disappointing game. Speaking with reporters after Golden State's 134-117 loss to Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out, Kerr was happy with certain aspects of his team Thursday night.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Why Steph remains 'mostly optimistic' about 26-26 Warriors

The Warriors' 134-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday wouldn't have been as bad if they had held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. But the Warriors lost in the Twin Cities and compounded it with a second straight loss in the Mile High City, dropping their record back to .500, at 26-26.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve

The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Ant makes hilarious realization of Steph's relentless pace

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards revealed an honest takeaway after playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night. "We was tired, man," Edwards said after Golden State's 119-114 overtime loss to Minnesota [h/t Dane Moore]. "[The Warriors] just play fast. Steph don’t stop. He played the whole fourth and didn’t stop moving, didn’t stop running around.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Warriors' self-sabotage results in well-deserved loss to Wolves

The Warriors, for the umpteenth time this season, have nobody to blame but themselves. Golden State's 119-114 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Target Center was another Warriors masterclass in self-sabotage. Up 96-82 with 11:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Golden State's late collapse in regulation was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

