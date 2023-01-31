Read full article on original website
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
Deliver Us Mars - Official Launch Trailer
Deliver Us Mars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a peek at the story and more from this sci-fi adventure game.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Free Elder Scroll and a Dishonored Sequel, Cheapest GT7 Setups for a Mad VR Experience!
Not sure if you caught it yet, but we had some recent heads on with Gran Turismo 7 + PSVR 2. The basic TL;DR: it's jaw-dropping stuff. For those of you who are inclined to take the wheel with a PlayStation VR 2 on their noggin, why not do it literally? Below are a bunch of discounted wheels that will—take it from a GT Sport veteran—trick your brain even further into thinking you're right there on the track.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
dexerto.com
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 - Official 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
A new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 adds Nvidia DLSS 3, available today, January 31, 2023. Check out the latest 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 comparison video to see what to expect. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City — a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.
Fans Rejoice: HBO's 'The Last of Us' Confirms Season 2, Amazon Taps Fleabag Creator To Helm Tomb Raider, See Seth Rogen 'Pummel' Super Mario
“The Last of Us,” HBO's post-apocalyptic survival show based on the videogame of the same name from Sony Group Corp SONY’s Naughty Dog, has been renewed for a second season after just two episodes. After premiering on Warner Bros Discovery Inc's WBD HBO on Jan. 15, the series...
Polygon
PlayStation Plus gives you Mafia: Definitive Edition and a Destiny 2 expansion in February
Mafia: Definitive Edition and OlliOlli World highlight the new games available to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers for February, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Subscribers will also get Evil Dead: The Game, the asymmetrical co-op shooter whose title should make the gameplay somewhat obvious (we enjoyed it, for the record)....
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
bleedingcool.com
8-Bit Adventures 2 Releases For PC & Consoles Today
8-Bit Adventures 2 has been released today, bringing the classic old-school RPG adventure genre to PC and consoles. Indie developer and publisher Critical Games have released their anticipated sequel, 8-Bit Adventures 2, for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox today. Following up on what was probably one of the best indie retro games of the last decade, the game takes you back to an era of '80s and '90s JRPG adventures where you and a plucky crew travel around, fighting enemies, getting to know each other, and attempt to take down a monster looking to destroy the world. You can play a free demo of it on GOG and Steam if you'd like, but the game is out right now for those looking to jump back into the adventure.
IGN
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
IGN
Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons
On this page you will find the guide for all Mushroom Kingdom Power Moons, with the locations and positions of every Power Moon that you can find in this region. Power Moons are collectible objects that are needed to power up the Odyssey to travel to new destinations. Upon completing the main story, gaining additional Power Moons will allow you to unlock new Kingdoms and Costumes.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Delayed Six Weeks
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being delayed, EA announced today. Respawn's forthcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will now release April 28 — approximately six weeks after its original date. In a statement posted on social media, director Stig Asmussen addressed the reasoning behind the delay, saying...
IGN
PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection Being Removed in May
Sony announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be removed from the PlayStation Plus subscription on May 9. However, members can still redeem the titles from the collection until that date and continue to access them afterward as long as they remain subscribers to the service. The collection has been...
IGN
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
