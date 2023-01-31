8-Bit Adventures 2 has been released today, bringing the classic old-school RPG adventure genre to PC and consoles. Indie developer and publisher Critical Games have released their anticipated sequel, 8-Bit Adventures 2, for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox today. Following up on what was probably one of the best indie retro games of the last decade, the game takes you back to an era of '80s and '90s JRPG adventures where you and a plucky crew travel around, fighting enemies, getting to know each other, and attempt to take down a monster looking to destroy the world. You can play a free demo of it on GOG and Steam if you'd like, but the game is out right now for those looking to jump back into the adventure.

