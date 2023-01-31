ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reality Tea

After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a professional choreographer, a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was highly accomplished, extremely well-loved, and unfortunately battling demons only he could see. Stephen married Allison Holker, a SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars veteran, in 2013. He adopted her […] The post After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband appeared first on Reality Tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
msn.com

Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now

Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
blavity.com

Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died

Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter

When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO

