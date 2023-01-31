ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

President Biden, Vice President Harris will visit Philadelphia for DNC Winter Meeting

By Taleisha Newbill
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the city of Brotherly Love this week for the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting.

The meeting will be in Center City at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 4.

There will be a variety of meetings with the councils and committees and CBS Philadelphia was told on Saturday, there will be a general session about the Democratic party and the vote on the 2023 presidential nomination calendar.

The last DNC Winter Meeting was virtual from Feb. 25-Feb. 27.

Dave Martin
2d ago

I say drop them in the middle of the GETTO , no CIA,no secret service, no protection, and let's see if they can walk out the other side untouched, I bet NO!!!!

Fentanyl Kills
2d ago

I hope they get a chance to tour the streets that Mexico is using pictures of with the open drug usage, crime, and overwhelming homelessness in an anti drug commercial for their youth, as they completely turn a blind eye!! take a good look at what the unprecedented amounts of fntyl you are allowing into this country is doing. how it's not only killing 300+ people every day since you opened the borders, it's fueling an already overwhelming homelessness crisis in this country. how can this president continue to allow our borders to be in such chaotic peril?? it's never been like this before in this country, NEVER. unbelievable and unacceptable.

NOT A SHEEP
2d ago

then go back home you're getting to close to my state no trash aloud :: the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant It's just that they know so much that isn't true

