977rocks.com

Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
HARMONY, PA
ems1.com

Pittsburgh EMS providers, firefighters lift truck off pinned woman

PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city's North Side, Pittsburgh police said. Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Charles Anderson Bridge in Pittsburgh closed for repairs

PITTSBURGH — The city has announced the immediate closure of the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge for repairs, impacting vehicular traffic on the span for at least four months. Pittsburgh bridge closure: Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The four-lane bridge carries Boulevard of the Allies traffic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH

One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
INDIANA, PA
PennLive.com

Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports

A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool

A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Evans City Road Set For Widening Project

Work to expand a portion of Route 68 is expected to begin later this year. PennDOT officials confirmed that construction is set for this spring on Evans City Road. The project will take place in between Benbrook Road and Stevenson Road. In addition to widening the road, crews will also...
EVANS CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH

Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-old rushed to surgery after Pa. shooting: report

A 16-year-old boy was wounded and rushed to surgery following a shooting incident in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. The incident occurred along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. First responders found the teen inside a home suffering from three...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Look at the roads for your Tuesday morning commute

As snow moved into the area Tuesday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has a look at the roadways for the morning commute. Our drive cam was in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, where the main roads were mostly clear. Side roads in the city still had some snow on the roadway early Tuesday morning.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash

TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

