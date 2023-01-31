Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
977rocks.com
Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
ems1.com
Pittsburgh EMS providers, firefighters lift truck off pinned woman
PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders in Pittsburgh lifted a pickup truck off of a woman who been pinned underneath the vehicle Tuesday night on the city's North Side, Pittsburgh police said. Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire 32 Engine and members of EMS Rescue 2 lifted the vehicle off the woman, who...
wtae.com
Charles Anderson Bridge in Pittsburgh closed for repairs
PITTSBURGH — The city has announced the immediate closure of the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge for repairs, impacting vehicular traffic on the span for at least four months. Pittsburgh bridge closure: Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The four-lane bridge carries Boulevard of the Allies traffic...
Target 11 Exclusive: Officers fired over Jim Rogers’ death will attempt to return to department
The suspended officers will be fighting to clear the disciplinary action on their records.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
Bridge on Boulevard of the Allies closed after inspection
The City is immediately closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge after new inspection reports. The bridge runs along the Boulevard of the Allies and connects Squirrel Hill and Greenfield to Oakland and Downtown.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
PennLive.com
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports
A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
Patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen likely caused fire at Pa. hospital: report
A UPMC hospital representative confirmed five UPMC East employees were treated for injuries after a fire in a hospital room broke out Sunday night. The fire may have started as the result of a patient attempting to light a cigarette while on oxygen, according to reports. Crews responded to UPMC...
Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool
A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
butlerradio.com
Evans City Road Set For Widening Project
Work to expand a portion of Route 68 is expected to begin later this year. PennDOT officials confirmed that construction is set for this spring on Evans City Road. The project will take place in between Benbrook Road and Stevenson Road. In addition to widening the road, crews will also...
wccsradio.com
FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH
Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
Augusta Free Press
Former Uniontown resident on Staunton study: ‘How many more studies do they need?”
Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Staunton settled after the Civil War, will be the focus of another publicly funded study. A former resident who still has family and family property in Uniontown wonders how many more studies the city needs to do. “I have read articles from time to...
16-year-old rushed to surgery after Pa. shooting: report
A 16-year-old boy was wounded and rushed to surgery following a shooting incident in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. The incident occurred along the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. First responders found the teen inside a home suffering from three...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
wtae.com
Look at the roads for your Tuesday morning commute
As snow moved into the area Tuesday, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has a look at the roadways for the morning commute. Our drive cam was in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, where the main roads were mostly clear. Side roads in the city still had some snow on the roadway early Tuesday morning.
wtae.com
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
wtae.com
1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash
TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
Comments / 0