Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal want Mitoma; Real Madrid's Bellingham admission
Monday's transfer rumours include Kaoru Mitoma, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 22
The team of the week from gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Football transfers: What are the agents' roles?
A look at the roles of a football agent, how much they typically earn and some of the world's leading player representatives
Man City's FFP breaches: Explained
An explanation of Man City's FFP breached and how they could be punished.
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut in Premier League clash against Fulham.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Barcelona boss Xavi gives surprising La Liga title assessment
Barcelona manager Xavi has given his thoughts on the La Liga title race after going eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
90min
Seattle Sounders 'sad' to miss out on Real Madrid opportunity
For the Seattle Sounders, prospects of a dream clash with perennial European champions Real Madrid evaporated just as quickly as they started to feel like a reality.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0