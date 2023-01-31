MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34. Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

ALBERTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO