Athens, AL

WAFF

Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilmember arrested on shoplifting charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive. Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Work release custodian charged with helping 3 Alabama inmates escape

A Florence woman has been charged with letting three inmates escape from a work/release center in January. Brittney Lashay Shipley, 35, faces three counts of second degree permitting and aiding escape. According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 14 at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. At about...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some will go the extra just to take what is not theirs. This week authorities are searching for several wanted on theft charges. One of those thefts cost a company thousands of dollars. There is an image of the suspect and investigators are hoping someone out there can help them track him down.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First female district attorney in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Hartselle Enquirer

Sheffield is officer of quarter

Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Albertville man killed in crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34.   Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.    The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

