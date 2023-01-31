Read full article on original website
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on...
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilmember arrested on shoplifting charges
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive. Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated...
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Madison County bouncer indicted in death of man thrown out of nightclub
A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the 2021 death of a man who was forcibly ejected from a Harvest nightclub. Charlie Dupree Harris, 32, was indicted Jan. 13 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 death of Cornelius Anderson, according to court records.
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Work release custodian charged with helping 3 Alabama inmates escape
A Florence woman has been charged with letting three inmates escape from a work/release center in January. Brittney Lashay Shipley, 35, faces three counts of second degree permitting and aiding escape. According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 14 at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. At about...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some will go the extra just to take what is not theirs. This week authorities are searching for several wanted on theft charges. One of those thefts cost a company thousands of dollars. There is an image of the suspect and investigators are hoping someone out there can help them track him down.
WAFF
First female district attorney in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Hartselle Enquirer
Sheffield is officer of quarter
Inv. Lesley Sheffield was chosen as the Hartselle Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022. Inv. Sheffield serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was selected for the award by her peers.
Hazel Green mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
In January, a Hazel Green mother was found dead by authorities in her home. The next day, her two sons and husband died in an alleged murder-suicide in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
WAFF
Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
Albertville man killed in crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34. Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
WAFF
Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
WAFF
Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer who turned herself in for allegedly driving under the influence, has filed a motion to have her case dismissed. Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, a utility...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
