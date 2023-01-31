StandardAero closed on the purchase of Van Nuys, California-based Gulfstream maintenance specialist Western Jet Aviation on Wednesday. The acquisition is StandardAero’s 12th since 2015 and adds significant Gulfstream airframe MRO capability, with more than 120,000 sq ft of hangar, shop, ramp, and office space on a 10-acre facility, nearly 100 personnel, and Western Jet’s avionics and interior shops.

