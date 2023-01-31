ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conjoined twins separated in ‘historic’ 11-hour surgery at Texas hospital

Two conjoined twins have been separated during a historic surgery at a Texas hospital that lasted for 11 hours. The Cook Children’s Medical Center said in a press release that the hospital “performed its first-ever separation surgery for conjoined twin sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley of Fort Worth, Texas”.The surgery took place on Monday and included the work of 25 members of staff, including six surgeons. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well,” the hospital said. Estimated to occur in about one out of every 200,000 live births, conjoined twins are rare, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
boldsky.com

How Does C-section Delivery Affect The Mother's Health?

The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].
CBS News

Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says

An Iowa care facility is facing fines totaling $10,000 after mistakenly pronouncing a 66-year-old resident dead and having her transported to a funeral home, where she woke up "gasping for air." A new report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, released on Feb. 1, 2023 and first reported by CBS affiliate KCCI, details the series of events that led up to the woman being mistakenly pronounced dead. The unidentified resident, who had been at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021, was moved into hospice care at the facility on Dec. 28, 2022, because of "senile...
IOWA STATE
MedicalXpress

New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims

Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
MedicalXpress

Diabetes tied to higher risk for frozen shoulder

People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open. Brett Paul Dyer, from the School of Medicine at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to assess whether diabetes (types 1 and 2) is a risk factor for frozen shoulder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy