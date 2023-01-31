Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins separated in ‘historic’ 11-hour surgery at Texas hospital
Two conjoined twins have been separated during a historic surgery at a Texas hospital that lasted for 11 hours. The Cook Children’s Medical Center said in a press release that the hospital “performed its first-ever separation surgery for conjoined twin sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley of Fort Worth, Texas”.The surgery took place on Monday and included the work of 25 members of staff, including six surgeons. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well,” the hospital said. Estimated to occur in about one out of every 200,000 live births, conjoined twins are rare, the...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Doctors said our little girl’s headaches were nothing but she was hours from death
AT just four-years-old, little Lacey-Mae Spong was complaining of headaches. Not only that, but the youngster has also started bumping into things around the house. Her worried parents claim that doctors dismissed her symptoms, saying there was 'nothing wrong' with their daughter. But the little girl had also been vomiting...
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
A male doctor thought I was exaggerating how heavy my periods were. One period lasted 83 days and I ended up needing a blood transfusion.
The author shares how a male ER doctor dismissed her symptoms and she had to fight to stay in the hospital. Her period lasted 83 days.
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Warning to parents as number of children treated for Kawasaki disease doubles – the 8 signs you must know
CASES of Kawasaki disease have doubled in the last year, data has revealed. The disease is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children under five in the UK and can be fatal if not treated in time. Without treatment, around one in four children get heart complications and...
A doctor claims that she only makes $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech makes 7 times more
Dr. Daisy Sanchez is a doctor but she is also a TikTok influencer with millions of followers. According to an article in the Daily Dot, on December 30, 2022, Dr. Sanchez posted a video claiming that she was only making $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech (surgical technician) whose job involves setting up surgeries makes $80 per hour.
After a deadly eye tumor, a young boy now carries his "fake eyes" in his backpack
A three-year-old boy from the UK suffered a devastating diagnosis right after he was born. Freddie Swan was born in 2019. A few weeks after he was born, one of Freddie's eyes started to get darker. When he was born, both his eyes were fine. Then, his left eye changed.
It took 9 months for my baby to be diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. I regret not asking her doctors more questions.
The author shares that she misunderstood a question in the ER, which led to multiple visits while her baby had an undiagnosed heart defect.
Mum who thought she was suffering ‘baby brain’ died six months later
A NEW mum has tragically died after believing her dizzy spells were down to 'baby brain'. At first, Anneka Johnstone, 33, brushed aside her frequent giddy spells before she fell while holding her daughter Sienna, then six months old. The former dietitian was rushed to hospital in June 2019, after...
boldsky.com
How Does C-section Delivery Affect The Mother's Health?
The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].
Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says
An Iowa care facility is facing fines totaling $10,000 after mistakenly pronouncing a 66-year-old resident dead and having her transported to a funeral home, where she woke up "gasping for air." A new report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, released on Feb. 1, 2023 and first reported by CBS affiliate KCCI, details the series of events that led up to the woman being mistakenly pronounced dead. The unidentified resident, who had been at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021, was moved into hospice care at the facility on Dec. 28, 2022, because of "senile...
Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it
Evidently, one daughter has not acted responsibly by getting pregnant on purpose by a man with an unstable financial history and disabling health problems. Yet, she wants her dad to let them move in and doesn't understand why he is refusing. Her dad explains the situation in a Reddit post.
MedicalXpress
New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims
Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
MedicalXpress
Diabetes tied to higher risk for frozen shoulder
People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open. Brett Paul Dyer, from the School of Medicine at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to assess whether diabetes (types 1 and 2) is a risk factor for frozen shoulder.
