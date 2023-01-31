Read full article on original website
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Shannon Sharpe Has Convinced Skip Bayless LeBron Will Break Kareem's Scoring Record With a Skyhook
LeBron James skyhook? Why not!
Steph Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Achieve This Feat
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on a different level right now
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: The Perfect Target For Every Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is around the corner and every team will try to improve their roster. These are the best candidates for all 30 teams in the league.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Predicting The 2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown deserve to be at the All-Star game.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes NBA Rising Stars as G League player
Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be the second Grizzlies player to patriciate in the new format of the NBA’s Rising Stars event.
Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend
A future Hall of Famer will rep LA in Utah.
Complex
Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened
A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
Steph Curry Reveals Truth About NBA's Load Management Situation
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke about load management
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
LeBron James records a triple-double as Lakers secure overtime win on the road against Knicks
LeBron James finished with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
