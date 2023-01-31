Read full article on original website
Veteran center receives $10,000 donation from SB airport Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Funded by its 11th annual 'Bears in the Air' program, the South Bend International Airport made its yearly donation of $10,000 to the Robert L. Miller Senior Veterans' Center. Staff with the Veterans' Center said the money will go towards medical devices to assist veterans who need...
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
DTSB First Fridays: "Fire and Ice" for February
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- "Fire and Ice" is the theme for February's First Friday in downtown South Bend. Events include live ice carvings, fire dancing, a fireworks show, karaoke, and a s'mores station. Visitors are encouraged to warm up at downtown fireplaces located in Chicory Café, South Bend Chocolate Café, W...
Nominations open for small business awards in Cass, Van Buren counties
Nominations are now open for the third annual Market Van Buren Awards, celebrating small businesses that strengthen the local economy in Cass and Van Buren counties. Community members can vote for their favorite emerging business until March 1. Two awards are available: one for a business from Cass County and...
Candidate files for Nappanee City Council, marking first municipal election in more than 10 years
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Democratic candidate Charles Burkley filed his candidacy with the Elkhart County Election Board this week, marking the first municipal election in Nappanee in more than 10 years. Burkley is running for District 3 on the Nappanee City Council. The Elkhart County native studied marketing at Indiana University...
South Bend Police Department on track to be fully staffed by summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Police departments across the country are having a difficult time hiring officers and have had to ramp up their recruitment efforts over the last few years in order to keep the public safe. However, police officials at the South Bend Police Department are happy to report...
Driver cited in two-vehicle injury crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind, -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. on County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the first vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 36-year-old New Paris man, was traveling north on County Road 17 at the time of the crash.
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
Unity Gardens unveils Edgy Veggie Van, taking gardening education on the road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens, an organization supporting and promoting community gardens across South Bend and other communities in St. Joseph County, unveiled its new Edgy Veggie Van Tuesday, bringing gardening programming and education to classrooms in the area. The van is in collaboration with Lippert Components, and its...
Men accused of robbing pregnant woman, friend at gunpoint near Miami Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint on January 21, according to the probable cause affidavit. Tavian Logan, 20, and Quadir Quiroz, 18, were arrested on a number of charges. On January 21, officers with the South Bend Police...
Michiana Crime Stoppers: one-year milestone for "Victory over Violence" program
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.- One year ago today, Michiana Crime Stoppers launched the "Victory over Violence" program to combat felony crimes with firearms. Since the debut, Michiana Crime Stoppers have paid out eight "Victory over Violence" rewards, assisting in the recovery of 11 illegally-possessed firearms. Anonymous tips are eligible for...
Preventing gun thefts after SBPD releases new data
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New data from the City of South Bend show alarming numbers of gun thefts in the city. So far in 2023, in just over one month, 53 guns were stolen. If that trend continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking year in gun thefts. But South Bend Police Sergeant Daniel Demler said most of those thefts are preventable.
United Way to award $26,000 to computer science and engineering students at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joseph County has awarded computer science and engineering students at Riley High School with $26,000 in grant funding. The grant is awarded through an equipment and curriculum partnership between United Way and Project Lead the Way, an Indianapolis-based non-profit that works with STEM-based students to develop skills necessary for their field.
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
Crime Stoppers' Victory Over Violence program celebrates first year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Victory Over Violence program, which combats felony crimes with firearms in the community. Launched on February 1, 2022, the program encourages felony arrests by making all anonymous tips eligible for an automatic $1,000 reward. Over the...
Structural fire on Franklin, Elkhart Fire Department investigating cause
ELKHART, Ind.- The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 107 West Franklin Street Wednesday at 3:18 a.m. The abandoned building at 121 West Franklin Street was determined to be the source of the fire, according to officials. The structure was secured, and no civilian or firefighter injuries...
Studebaker, History Museum offer free admission on Presidents Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents can get into the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum for free on February 20 in honor of Presidents Day. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right now at The History Museum, guests can explore the "Unveiled: Wedding Traditions" exhibit,...
