Albertville head football coach steps down, accepts job at Hoover High

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The head football coach at Albertville High School stepped down Tuesday and is set to become the quarterback’s coach at Hoover High School.

The Albertville City Board of Education accepted Chip English’s resignation at a special meeting called Tuesday morning. According to minutes from the board meeting, English’s resignation will be effective Feb. 3.

English was the head coach at Albertville for two seasons. In that time, the Aggies went 2-18.

He’ll be moving south to join the Hoover Buccaneers, who are coached by former James Clemens and Florence Head Coach Wade Waldrop. The Bucs went 11-2 in 2022, before losing to Thompson High School in the semi-finals of the 7A playoffs.

In a statement to News 19, English said:

My family and I are extremely grateful for our time at Albertville. I want to thank our superintendent Dr. English and Principal Mr. Phillips for their support during my tenure. This is a wonderful place to work and live. It was a great honor to be able to serve as head football coach for Albertville for the past two years. I could not ask for better student athletes and coaching staff. While I am excited about the next chapter, I will always cherish my time in Albertville and the life long friendships and relationships I’ve made. Go Aggies! Chip English

English’s wife announced the move on Facebook Tuesday, saying “As most of you know, Chip stepped down as the head football coach at Albertville High School today. He has been offered and accepted a job with Hoover High School as their quarterback’s coach.” You can read the full post here .

Before he was head coach at Albertville, English was head coach at Grissom High School for four seasons. During his time there, Grissom went 16-25.

Albertville’s next head coach will be its third since moving up to the 7A classification in 2020.

