1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"
Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
National Plan for Vacation Day: Don’t leave vacation days on the table in 2023
Now is the time to plan out your 2023 vacation days – and travel, according to advocates for time off and tourism. Today, Jan. 31, is National Plan for Vacation Day. The day aims to “encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start of the year—and inspire them to use those days to explore the USA,” according to the U.S. Travel Association.
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
22 WSBT
Southwest Michigan fruit farmers optimistic for 2023 season
Despite Mother Nature telling us it is winter-time, farming season is on the mind for growers all year long. Swings in supply and demand, as well as the weather, determine a good season from a not-so-good one. Much of southwest Michigan's economy is grounded in farming. Crops like grapes and...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Three Michigan Restaurants Make The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
When you're eating out or getting something delivered you probably will take a few minutes to go through reviews to see what people have to say about a place. If the reviews are good, you might want to see what people recommend getting. One of the most popular review sites...
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
Michigan assembling 1,000-acre ‘mega sites’ to attract big investments
Michigan is targeting swaths of rural land to become potential manufacturing hubs. There are currently four so-called “mega sites” in Michigan being prepped to attract major projects. Named for their size, each “investment-ready” site is roughly 1,000 acres or more to accommodate largescale manufacturing facilities that create thousands...
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
WOOD
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses initiatives for older adults on AARP Real Possibilities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In Oct. 2019, Michigan joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. As the first state in the MidWest to be declared an age-friendly state, a movement began to ensure communities across Michigan are more livable for people of all ages. During a new...
