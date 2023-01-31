ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Pen 2 Paper

"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"

Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

National Plan for Vacation Day: Don’t leave vacation days on the table in 2023

Now is the time to plan out your 2023 vacation days – and travel, according to advocates for time off and tourism. Today, Jan. 31, is National Plan for Vacation Day. The day aims to “encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start of the year—and inspire them to use those days to explore the USA,” according to the U.S. Travel Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Southwest Michigan fruit farmers optimistic for 2023 season

Despite Mother Nature telling us it is winter-time, farming season is on the mind for growers all year long. Swings in supply and demand, as well as the weather, determine a good season from a not-so-good one. Much of southwest Michigan's economy is grounded in farming. Crops like grapes and...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes

Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE

