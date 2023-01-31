Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
Police ID man killed in Cranston crash
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue.
Situation involving barricaded person at Norwood hotel prompts large police response
A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.
Norwood Police still trying to resolve hours-long standoff with barricaded person inside hotel
A situation involving a barricaded person at a hotel in Norwood prompted a large police response on Tuesday afternoon.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect, victim named after deadly shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 32 year-old Luis Soto, who is wanted in connection with a brazen, daytime shooting at a Dollar Tree store that killed an East Boston man and left another man injured.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
Turnto10.com
Man critically injured in Pawtucket shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a man who was shot was in critical condition but stable after surgery Wednesday. The man, whose name was not released, was shot in an apartment at 41 Pidge Ave. before 7 a.m. The department said officers found the 32-year-old man with...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Remain Unanswered After Police Chase and multiple Crashes Across Hyde park Ends in Arrest
On Saturday, January 21 2023 at approximately 19:30 hours our photographer captured images of multiple people being taken into custody by Officers as well as Boston EMS following a crash in the area of River Street and West Street in Mattapan. On scene, a large crime scene tape perimeter had...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
WCVB
Teen charged in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Methuen man, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said 17-year-old Adrian Isabel, of Methuen, surrendered to authorities Tuesday...
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
actionnews5.com
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
BOSTON (WCVB) - Police in Boston say an arrest was made after three students were stabbed by a fellow student at a park next to their school. Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. The violent altercation took place at a basketball court in Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to the school.
FOUND: Boston 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police
The Boston Police Department announced that Adrian Nelson Gaines had been found around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Please cancel Missing Person Alert, 12-year-old Adrian Gaines has been located.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2023 Police are asking for the public's assi…
Family Outraged After 'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager Dies In Boston Shooting
Family members are outraged after a 13-year-old boy from Norwood was shot to death in Boston over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29. The gr…
Comments / 0