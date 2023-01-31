Read full article on original website
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Smith teased the announcement with a "hint" for viewers, playing "Shake Ya Tailfeather" from the Bad Boys II soundtrack through his car's speakers Bad Boys 4 is officially happening! Franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday, posting the same video that they each captioned, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!" The clip began with Smith, 54, recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers from that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was...
housebeautiful.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fans Are Fuming Over Tom Cruise’s Shocking 2023 Oscars Snub
Top Gun: Maverick fans, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is flying to the 2023 Oscars...well, sort of. Just a few months after the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel debuted at the box office, it’s now receiving the recognition it deserves. On January 24, it was revealed that the Tom Cruise–led film was nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards. (The winners will be announced on March 12.) As the movie’s official Instagram shared, Top Gun: Maverick received a whooping six nods, including Best Picture.
Keanu Reeves admits he begged Warner Bros ‘every year’ for a Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves has admitted just how hard he fought for Warner Bros to greenlight a Constantine sequel.In September 2022, the studio confirmed a forthcoming sequel to the actor’s 2005 fantasy horror film – based on DC/Vertigo’s Hellblazer comics – in which he starred as suicide survivor and demon hunter John, who finds himself entangled in a supernatural plot between angelic and demonic forces. The spin-off comes nearly two decades after the original was released, with Reeves admitting it took continued persistence before Warner Bros finally agreed to a sequel.“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves told Total Film (via...
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves offers disappointing update on John Wick 5
Keanu Reeves has suggested that a fifth John Wick film is in doubt. With the fourth instalment of the popular franchise due to hit screens in March, fans were hoping for part five to follow soon afterwards, especially since initial reports suggested John Wick 4 and 5 would be shot back to back.
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Hypes Trailer With Jason Momoa Set Photo
Vin Diesel is hyping the imminent arrival of the trailer for Fast X – and he's using co-star Jason Momoa to do it! Vin Diesel has posted yet another set photo from Fast X featuring himself and Jason Momoa – this time, the two action/superhero movie stars are seated on some stone guardrails for a highway, with a blue screen behind them – which will presumably later be filled-in with the visual effects needed to create some epic Fast & Furious vehicular mayhem.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Complex
Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Was the ‘Hardest Physical Role I’ve Ever Had’
Keanu Reeves confesses he has never been pushed harder physically than he was while filming the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. “John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” Reeves told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”
Batgirl star says Brendan Fraser was ‘outstanding’ as villain – but footage will never see the light of day
Batgirl star Leslie Grace has described Brendan Fraser’s work in the scrapped superhero film as “outstanding”.Fraser, who is tipped to win an Oscar next month for his performance in The Whale, starred as a villain in the DC Comics adaptation.Last year, it was announced that Batgirl had been cancelled by Warner Bros, despite the film having already been shot.While the cast have expressed hope that the film may one day be released in some form, it is expected that Batgirl will never see the light of day.Speaking to Collider, Grace said: “I truly had one of [the best] experiences...
Collider
'Bad Boys 4' Is Officially in Pre-Production
Bad Boys actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have confirmed that the fourth film in the franchise is in pre-production. The actors each shared the news in a reel on their Instagram pages. Lawrence and Smith were excited to share this piece of information with fans of the franchise. In...
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
